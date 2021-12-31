Cotton price soars to Rs 10,000/quintal in Gujarat mandis

PRICES OF kapas (seed-cotton) touched a historic high of Rs 10,555 per quintal in the yard of agricultural produce market committee (APMC) mandi in Jamnagar Thursday. Traders say the rates of the natural fiber are going through the roof this season due to a drastic fall in production.

The price of kapas in Jamnagar mandi remained in the range of Rs 7500 to Rs 10,555 Thursday with modal price (the price at which the majority of a commodity gets sold on a given day) being Rs 10,000. “This is a historic price and the highest in the entire state. Last year, the highest bid was Rs 6,825 but this year, farmers are realising an average Rs 3,000 higher price,” said Hitesh Patel, secretary of Jamnagar APMC.

In Rajkot APMC, among the largest cotton markets of the state, the price touched Rs 10,050 — the highest so far — on Thursday. In Gondal APMC too, the highest price was Rs 10,000. The lowest in both these APMCs was Rs 7,511 and Rs 5,000 respectively with the modal price being around Rs 9,500.

The price of around Rs 9,500 is almost double as compared to last year’s average price of around Rs 5,500.

Cotton traders ascribed the phenomenon to a drastic drop in cotton yields coinciding with a negligible carry-forward stock of the previous year in India and an empty pipeline of the domestic cotton ginning and spinning industry. “The cotton arrivals in APMCs are almost half as compared to normal years even as demand from the domestic ginning and spinning industry is high as its raw material pipeline was empty due to almost nil carry-forward stock of the previous year. December-January marks the peak of cotton marketing season and normally, Jamnagar APMC records arrivals of around 2,000 quintals daily. But it is hardly around 1,000 quintals these days,” said Mahipatsinh Jadeja of Rajeshwari Trading, a cotton trading firm in Jamnagar APMC.

Similar is the case in Rajkot and Gondal. Rajkot APMC recorded arrivals of 3,450 quintals Thursday. On December 31 last year, cotton arrivals in Rajkot APMC were recorded at 5,400 quintals but the price was in the range of Rs 4,860 to Rs 5,705. In Gondal, arrivals on Thursday were 1,951 quintals, which secretary Tarun Panchani said, was almost half of previous years.