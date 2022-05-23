Cops: Woman picked up for questioning dies by suicide in police station

A WOMAN who was picked up for questioning in an alleged assault case, died by suicide at the Aji Dam police station in Rajkot early Sunday, police said.

According to police, Nayna Kukadiya (32), who was living on the approach road to Dhandhani, a village around 20 km east of Rajkot, was brought to Aji Dam police station on Saturday evening for questioning in an assault case. However, early Sunday, she hanged herself by tying her dupatta to the window in the washroom inside the police station.

Police said that Mukesh Koli, a resident of Kathrota village near Rajkot was admitted to the Rajkot civil hospital on May 20 night with injuries. In the medico-legal case, Koli told police that a few unidentified persons threw stones on him and robbed him of Rs 20,000 cash near Gadhka, a village neighbouring Dhandhani.

Based on Mukesh’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Aji Dam police station.

“The complainant named one Ravi as a suspect. During interrogation, we came to know that the complainant and the woman had an affair. Her husband came to know about it two months ago and there was a quarrel. However, the two sides later settled the matter,” Pravin Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (Zone-I) of Rajkot city police told The Indian Express. “The woman and the complainant had met the day he was attacked. Therefore, she was picked up for questioning…,” the DCP added.

After questioning, police told the woman late Saturday that she was free to return to her home, Kumar said, adding, “But the woman expressed apprehension that her husband would beat her up and requested the police to allow her to stay for the night. Therefore, she was allowed to stay in the barnishi section of Aji Dam police station building…”

In Gujarat, barnishi is the section of a police station that deals with formal communications. The section is managed by women officers, and women accused or suspects are generally kept in this section at night.

Sunday morning, the woman requested to be allowed to go to the restroom, the DCP said, adding, “However, she did not come out after a while and our staff asked her to come out but go no response. Then they broke open the door and found the woman hanging with her dupatta.”