Cops reconstruct police chowky with public help

The Rambharosa police chowky, reconstructed by local police officers with the help of local residents, was inaugurated in Veraval town of Gir Somnath on Monday.

Gir Somnath superintendent of police Manoharsinh Jadeja, who inaugurated the chowky, told The Indian Express, “The Rambharosa police post was functioning from a rented premises as the building was in a dilapidated condition for a while. Local police officers got it reconstructed with the help of the public… This post is located strategically, enabling police to act promptly in any law-and-order situation. Also, this post is located in a place that has a population of various religious groups.”

Rambharosa post gets its name from the place where it is located, Ram Bharosa Chowk, a square in the heart of old Veraval town near the famous Somnath temple. It is manned by a police sub-inspector (PSI) rank officer.

An official release said that the police post is located in a “very sensitive” area and the new building will help police staff posted there to discharge their duties efficiently.

“Rambharoasa police chowky has been functioning to maintain law and order in very sensitive areas like Labela, Aradhana, Char Chowk, Satta Bazar etc in the jurisdiction of Veraval police station,” the release from Veraval town police said, adding, the post was reconstructed with the help of public contribution, under the guidance of Veraval police inspector Sunil Israni and Rambharosa police post incharge PSI RH Suva.