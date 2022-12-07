Cops: Accused procured cyanide through owner of dyeing unit

Two medical representatives who allegedly murdered two autorickshaw drivers in Junagadh by spiking their drink with sodium cyanide had procured the poison from Ahmedabad through the owner of a dyeing and printing unit in Jetpur, saying it was for “shining” saris, personnel of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Junagadh district police said Tuesday. They added that a scrap dealer has been detained for facilitating the delivery of the poison.

Autorickshaw drivers Rafiq Ghoghari (40), Bharat alias John Pithadiya (50), died minutes after consuming a drink stored in a bottle of soft drink in Rafiq’s autorickshaw on November 28.

During investigation, the LCB found that medical representatives Asif Chauhan and his friend Imran Chauhan, had mixed sodium cyanide in Rafiq’s drink to murder him. However, Pithadiya also consumed the drink and became collateral damage in the murder conspiracy hatched by Asif with the help of Rafiq’s wife Mehmuda, police said.

Police said Asif, who stayed in the same society where Rafiq used to live with his wife Mehmuda and children, got involved in a relationship with Rafiq’s wife Mehmuda. They then hatched a conspiracy to kill Rafiq.

“Asif, a commerce graduate, searched the Internet to know about cyanide… and came to know that it is used in dyeing and printing industry. Later, he asked his childhood friend Iqbal Azad, 50, a scrap dealer of Junagadh city, to help him procure the chemical,” LCB police inspector (PI) JH Sindhav told The Indian Express.

The inspector added that Azad got in touch with his friend Sarfaraz Khedara in Jetpur town of Rajkot saying he needed the chemical for shining saris. “Khedara contacted Yash Gondaliya, owner of a dyeing and printing unit in Jetpur… After being assured that the chemical for shining saris, Gondaliya ordered a sample of sodium cyanide from Uma Chemicals, a chemical manufacturing unit in Changodar near Ahmedabad on August 24 this year,” Sindhav said.

“The chemical company agreed to send Gondaliya a sample of the chemical for Rs 500 but made it clear that the buyer will have to come to Ahmedabad in person before entertaining a formal order of supply,” Sindhav said, adding Gondaliya’s sari dyeing and printing unit is non-functional these days.

Advertisement

“Prima facie, Azad was aware that Asif was to use sodium cyanide to kill Rafiq and, therefore, we have detained him and handed him over to ‘B’ Division police,” the inspector added.

Based on a complaint filed by Rafiq’s elder brother Faruk, ‘B’ Division police in Junagadh booked Asif, Imran and Mehmuda for murdering Rafiq and Pithadiya.

Asif, Imran and Mehmuda were arrested by ‘B’ Division police on Saturday and a local court in Junagadh had sent them to five-day police remand on Sunday. Accordingly, the trio are presently in police custody.