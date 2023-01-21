Convocation of Saurashtra varsity: Use your knowledge for welfare of nation, people, says Governor Devvrat

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat Friday appealed to students to use their knowledge for the welfare of the nation and people at large and express a sense of gratitude to their teachers and parents.

Addressing the 57th convocation of Saurashtra University (SU) in Rajkot through a videolink from Gandhinagar, Devvrat said that the education that doesn’t prove helpful to others has no value. “Vidya (education) which doesn’t prove helpful to others has little value. I appeal to you to use your knowledge for the upliftment of the nation and people at large,” the Governor, who is ex-officio chancellor of SU, said, adding, “Convocation doesn’t mean the end of the learning process. Keep learning about the subject you have studied as without studying, vidya (education) lapses.”

At the convocation, 43,062 students from 14 faculties of the university were awarded graduate and postgraduate degrees. Education Minister Rushikesh Patel, Minister of State for Education, Praful Pansheriya and in-charge SU vice-chancellor Prof Girish Bhimani were among those present at the convocation held at the university campus.

The Governor also advised students to always express their gratitude to their teachers and parents. “However, high reputation and whatever level of progress you achieve or whatever amount of wealth you earn, never be disrespectful to your parents and your gurus (teachers),” said the Governor.

Devvrat also inaugurated SU’s Gau-krushi Vidya Kendra virtually. The centre will impart combined training of cow-rearing and cow-based agriculture. SU is the first varsity of the state to have such a centre.