Constructors from Rajkot, Ahmedabad booked after Rajkot builder dies by suicide

MAHENDRA FADADU, a city-based builder and advocate, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his office near Raiya Telephone Exchange on 150-Ring Road in Rajkot Wednesday. The police said it was a case of death by suicide, adding seven builders – a few of them from Ahmedabad – have been booked for driving him to suicide.

Fadadu, who was associated with a number of organisations of the Patidar community, was found hanging in his office by his driver around 10 am Wednesday. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Around an hour later, some of his friends received a four-page suicide note part of which was hand-written and the rest typed.

In the note, 56-year-old Fadadu wrote that he and through him, his relatives, had invested around Rs 70 crore in a real estate project called Ozone Tuscany near Bavla in Ahmedabad in 2007 but the developers didn’t execute sale deeds nor did they return the money. Fadadu wrote that when he pressed the developers of Ozone Tuscany to return the money, they threatened him saying they had good relations with ministers and government officers, and nothing would happen to them. He added that his relatives, who had invested in the real estate project through him, meanwhile, continued to tail him demanding their money back.

In his note, he has named MM Patel alias Mansukh Sureja, Amit Chauhan and Atul Mehta – all builders in Rajkot. He also named Jayesh Patel, Dipak Patel, Prakash Patel and Pranaykumar Patel of Ozone Group of Ahmedabad. The advocate stated that by joining hands with these builders, he and his relatives had booked around 1 lakh square yard land in Ozone Tuscany but the dispute started later on. The other builders neither gave the land nor returned the money and therefore, he was ending his life.

The University police has booked Sureja, Chauhan, Mehta, Deepak, Prakash, Pranay and Jayesh under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) for allegedly driving Fadadu to suicide as well as under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed).

“Key West Developer, a Rajkot-based firm in which Fadadu was a partner, and Ozone Group of Ahmedabad had launched the real estate development project near Bavla in 2007. However, as per Fadadu’s family members, he and others who had booked plots in that project were neither given the plot nor their money returned,” Manoharsinh Jadeja, deputy commissioner of police (Zone-II) told media persons.

Jadeja said the suicide note was typed around 15 hours ago and Fadadu had clicked its photographs on his phone. “On a table in his office were found a mobile phone and a piece of paper. On the paper, Fadadu had written instructions that the mobile network of his phone be switched on. After learning about the incident, Fadadu’s son Priyank rushed to his father’s office and saw the mobile phone and the piece of paper. Soon after Priyank switched on the mobile data, the note was sent to Fadadu’s friends and a few media persons through WhatsApp,” said the DCP.

Jadeja further said that in-charge police commissioner Khursheed Ahmed has formed a special investigation team, including DCP (zone-II), an assistant commissioner of police and police inspector of University police station.