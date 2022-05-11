Construction cost escalates, RMC to penalise design consultant

THE STANDING committee of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Tuesday approved to pay an additional Rs 25 crore to the contractor involved in the construction of a flyover bridge at Civil Hospital Chowk in the city. The additional expense has taken the cost of the Civil Hospital Chowk bridge project to Rs 109.67 crore, almost double the original estimate of Rs 59.23 crore.

The expense was incurred due to change in design and escalation of prices of material but the civic body has recommended penal action against the design consultant of the project.

At its meeting held Tuesday, the standing committee approved a proposal to pay an additional Rs 24.95 crore, including Rs 14.89 crore on account of the change in design of the bridge structure, shifting of drainage lines and constructing a new box culvert near Thakar Hotel by demolishing the existing old culvert, to Ananta Procon Pvt Limited of Mehsana. It also includes Rs 10.06 crore towards price escalation due to appreciation in prices of cement, steel and asphalt.

After failing to find any bidders, the civic body had awarded the project to Ananta Buildcon in the third attempt by approving its Rs 84.71 crore bid—43 per cent higher than the RMC estimate. RMC had hired DELF Consulting Engineers, an Ahmedabad-based engineering consultancy, as the design consultant for the bridge project by agreeing to pay 1.35 per cent of the project cost as consulting fee. That now works out to about Rs 8.12 crore as the consultancy fee.

According to the proposal approved by the standing committee, DELF had prepared the design, estimating rocky strata at the depth of 4.5 metres for laying the foundation of piers of the three approaches of the bridge. However, the workers had to actually dig upto a depth of 6.5-7 metres in the course of work to reach the rocky strata.

“The requirement to dig deeper to reach the rocky strata increased the cost of digging as well as the material required for constructing piers. Also, the design consultant had suggested the design of individual footing for four piers for the elevated circle of the bridge. However, the state government directed to change the design of the structure to combined footing. This increased the cost significantly,” HU Dodhiya, special city engineer of Rajkot said.

The contract, Dodhiya further said, provided for paying additional an amount to the private contractor in case of cost escalations and wholesale inflation rate was to be treated as a reference point.

Standing committee chairman Pushkar Patel said he has recommended penal action against the design consultant. “The design consultant was required to conduct a proper survey to assess the depth at which the rocky strata were available but apparently didn’t do that,” Patel said.