Congress to issue ‘chargesheets’ on govt’s failures: Raghu Sharma

All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge of Gujarat, Raghu Sharma, on Monday said that his party would issue “chargesheets” constituency-wise and district-wise to highlight the failures of the BJP government in the state and would incorporate solutions in the Congress manifesto for the Assembly election due towards the end of this year.

“We are identifying local problems… We will issue Assembly-wise and district-wise chargesheets against the BJP government… Through our election manifesto, we will give assurance to the people of Gujarat as to how we will address these problems if Congress forms government,” Sharma said while interacting with media persons in Rajkot.

The AICC incharge was in the city to preside over the district-level chintan shibir (brain storming session) for Rajkot, attended by AICC secretary Ramkishan Ojha, who is also incharge of Gujarat, former Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, local Congress MLAs and party leaders.

“There is severe shortage of drinking water. Roads are in poor shape in Rajkot district. They sang aloud slogans of Swachh Bharat across the country and talked about constructing toilets. But here, people don’t have water even for drinking,” Sharma said, adding the sewage water was flowing into rivers in villages.

Citing the example of effluent being discharged in local rivers by dyeing and printing units in Jetpur taluka of Rajkot, the Congress leader said, “Wherever there is GIDC, farmers’ land is degrading due to pollution. Rivers are also degrading. We are not against industries… but the government should ensure that when factories are set up, a mechanism is put in place for disposal of waste…”

He also alleged “politics” in the ongoing procurement of farmers produce by Central government.