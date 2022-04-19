Congress seeks disqualification of two Rajkot corporators who joined AAP

Days after its corporators Vashram Sagathiya and Komal Bharai defected to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress wrote to the municipal commissioner Monday demanding the duo be disqualified as corporators of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC).

In his letter to Rajkot municipal commissioner Amit Arora, Congress’ Rajkot city unit president Pradeep Trivedi underlined that Sagathiya and Bharai were elected corporators of RMC in February last year on Congress tickets. However, they joined the AAP on April 14 without following the due procedures and therefore, Trivedi demanded, that the duo should be disqualified as corporators.

The Congress president also demanded that facilities and services available to Sagathiya and Bharai as corporators be withdrawn with immediate effect.

The Congress had managed to win only four of the 72 seats of RMC in the last general election to the civic body in 2021. Sagathiya and Bharai were among the four. But they joined the AAP Thursday along with former Congress MLA Indranil Rajyaguru without resigning as RMC corporators.