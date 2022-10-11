scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Congress has outsourced contract of abusing me: PM Modi

“I should warn you against this silent strategy of the opposition party. I know this as this is being controlled by those who are known to conspire against Gujarat from Delhi,” the PM said at a rally in Jamkandorna, Rajkot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Ahmedabad on October 10. (Express Photo/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress has outsourced the contract of abusing him.

Addressing a rally in Jamkandorna town of Rajkot district in Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly polls due this year-end, Modi warned BJP workers and supporters to be aware of the Congress which, he said, has stopped abusing him and is “working silently” to capture rural votes.

“In the last 20 years, those who were against Gujarat left no stone unturned to defame the state. They hurled choicest abuses against me, including calling me ‘maut ka saudagar’,” the prime minister said.

“They have suddenly gone silent. They have outsourced the contract of creating ruckus, making noise and abusing me, to others. They are silently going to villages and asking people for votes,” Modi said, without naming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the new entrant to the poll fray in Gujarat.

Also Read |PM praises Gujarat CM for demolition drive in Bet Dwarka, ‘restoring its pride’

He told the people to ask Congress leaders if they visited the Statue of Unity, built in Gujarat in the honour of India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Those who don’t respect son of soil Sardar Patel should not have any place in Gujarat,” Modi said.

“If the government acts against the corrupt, a group shouts against us; should I not act against those involved in looting people,” he added.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 01:42:30 pm
