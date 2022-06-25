Cong appoints in-charges for each Assembly seat in Saurashtra-Kutch

June 25, 2022 1:08:16 am
The Congress organised ‘Maru Booth, Maru Gaurav’ (my booth, my pride), a one-day workshop for its leaders and workers of the Saurashtra region to strengthen the party’s organisation at the booth level. The party also formally appointed in-charges, picked by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), for each of the 54 seats of the Saurashtra-Kutch region Friday.
Earlier in the day, Gujarat AICC in-charge, Raghu Sharma, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Jagdish Thakor and senior party leader Arjun Modhwadia, among others led a bike-and-car rally in Veraval and Prabhas Patan towns and hoisted the holy flag atop the famous Somnath temple near Veraval.
Later, the leaders guided workers at the day-long workshop at a hotel near Somnath. “Almost all MLAs, as well as presidents of district and taluka units from 12 districts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region, attended the workshop, where the AICC in-charges appointed for each of the constituency in the region were introduced to local leaders and party workers and were formally given the charge of their respective constituencies,” a Congress leader who attended the event said.
Sources said AICC has appointed leaders from various states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, etc as in-charges of each constituency to guide the local party workers and leaders for the Assembly election due in Gujarat towards the end of the calendar year. “All in-charges were appointed by the party some time ago but had not formally started their duties,” said the Congress leader.
