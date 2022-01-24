CM to inaugurate 4-lane railway underpass in Rajkot today

January 24, 2022 3:12:38 am
CHIEF MINISTER Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the upgraded four-lane railway underpass in Lakshminagar in Rajkot through video-conferencing on Monday.
The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) upgraded the Lakshminagar railway underpass from two lanes to a four-lane underpass at Rs 42.38 crore. The tunnel with 4.50-metre height would allow passage of school buses and other commercial vehicles. Earlier, only two-wheelers and small cars could cross the underpass which now has two carriage-ways, each of 7.50 metres width.
RMC said that the upgraded underpass will benefit five to six lakh people daily. Dedicated pathways have been added for pedestrians and cyclists.
