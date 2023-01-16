CM, ministers, MLAs to attend Khodaldham temple ceremony

CHIEF MINISTER Bhupendra Patel and his cabinet colleagues as well as scores of newly-elected MLAs will attend the sixth anniversary of the Pranpratishtha Mahotsav (consecration ceremony) at Khodaldham temple near Gondal town in Rajkot district on January 21, Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) president Naresh Patel said Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Naresh Patel said that the CM will land at Khodaldham at 10 am on January 21, hoist the religious flag at the shrine of goddess Khodiyar and address a gathering or convenors of SKT who will assemble at the shrine from across the state.

Khodaldham temple was inaugurated on January 21, 2017 with lakhs of people attending its Pranpratishth Mahotsav. “We will announce our future projects on January 21. The focus of our activities will now be on the health and education sector. Our campuses will also have small temples of goddess Khodiyar,” Naresh Patel said.

SKT is a religious organisation which has built and manages Khodaldham, the shrine of goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of Leuva Patels.