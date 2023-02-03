CM Bhupendra Patel to inaugurate flyover bridge in Rajkot tomorrow

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the AG Chowk flyover bridge near the Jaddu’s Food Field restaurant on Kalavad Road and will launch a few other projects of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) and the Rajkot Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Saturday.

Patel will virtually inaugurate the 360-metre flyover which has been constructed by the RMC at the cost of Rs28.52 crore, an official release from the RMC said. The work on the bridge had started in January, 2021 and its construction has been completed as per schedule, officers of the RMC said.

The four-lane bridge has a 15.50 metre wide carriageway divided into two seven-metre wide tracks for up and down traffic.

The eastern approach of the bridge starts from AG Chowk while the western approach starts from the existing river bridge at Mota Mava village. The bridge has 6 metre wide service roads on either side as well as footpaths and utility ducts. The release said that two lakh people will benefit daily with the inauguration of this flyover on the busy road of the city.

This is the seventh flyover bridge to be constructed at a traffic junction in the city by the RMC.

Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babariya and Rajkot mayor Pradip Dav will be present in Rajkot when the CM will virtually inaugurate the bridge.

The CM will also inaugurate phase-III and IV of the Ring Road-II constructed by RUDA and which runs from southern to the northern periphery of the city.

The phase-III stretch, which is 10.60 km long connects National Highway 27 (NH 27) stretch leading to Gondal with the Rajkot-Bhavnagar state highway on the eastern periphery of the city via Khokhadadad village and has been constructed at the cost of Rs 16.36 crore, the RMC release said.

On the other hand, phase-IV, which is 10.36 km long, connects Rajkot-Bhavnagar Highway to the NH 27 stretch leading to Ahmedabad and has been constructed at the cost of Rs 22.04 crore.

The inauguration of these two stretches will mark the completion of the circular route on three sides of the city. It will help those coming from Ahmedabad and going towards Gondal to bypass Rajkot city and vice-versa.

The CM will also lay the foundation stone of a charging station of electric buses and a depot of electric buses to be developed at the cumulative cost of Rs 7.92 crore near Nanavati Chowk on 150-feet Ring Road. He will allot 590 affordable houses of EWS-1 category by conducting computerised draw of lots and inaugurate 100 houses of LIG (low income group) category, the release further said.