Gujarat: CM extends govt support to textile park in Surendranagar

CHIEF MINISTER Bhupendra Patel said on Friday that the state government will extend necessary support if industrialists from Surendranagar propose a textile park in their district to set up cotton value-addition vertical.

“There is a big cotton industry here… If you do value addition to cotton, it will be hugely beneficial. If you all come together and think about setting up a textile park here, the state government will stand by you,” Patel said. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Zalawad Business Conclave, a business meet organised by Zalawad Federation of Trade and Industries, a chamber of industrialists and businessmen of Surendranagar district.

Incidentally, Surendranagar is among the biggest cotton-producing districts of Gujarat. The district is also home to a large number of cotton ginning factories as well as a few cotton-seed processing units.

The CM said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Gujarat has made huge strides in industrial development over the last 20 years.

Patel sought the businessmen’s help in making India a five-trillion USD economy and an atma nirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat. He also said that the state government will take steps to strengthen the education eco-system in Surendranagar as demanded by the businessmen.

Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel also addressed the business meet.