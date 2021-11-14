Close shave for Gujarat couple as rope snaps off Diu coast

A TEACHER and her husband had a close shave as they landed in the sea after their parachute’s rope snapped while parasailing off the Nagoa beach of the Union Territory of Diu Sunday. However, the couple had their life jackets on and were rescued by lifeguards deployed at the popular beach.

The incident took place around 1 pm Sunday when Sarala Kathad (31), a teacher at a government primary school in Bhanvad taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka, and her husband Ajit Kathad (30) went parasailing on the beach off the Una coast of Gujarat. About a minute after they were airborne, their parachute’s rope tied to the powerboat that was dragging it snapped, leaving it without any anchor.

In the videos that went viral on social media, Ajit’s elder brother Rakesh, who was aboard the powerboat to which the parachute was anchored, can be heard shouting in panic even as the boat operators told him, “kain nahi thay (nothing will happen to them).”

Eventually, the parachute landed around 100 m off the coast and the couple was rescued by lifeguards of Palms Adventure and Motorsports (PAM), the private firm running the parasailing service.

“After the rope snapped just as we attained the maximum altitude, the parachute started swaying from one way to the other as we didn’t know how to control it. Seconds later, we plunged into the sea. While we remained afloat thanks to our life jackets, my wife was in a state of shock and couldn’t speak for a few minutes. We requested help from the powerboat to which our parachute was anchored but they told us the lifeguards would save us. Around five minutes later, the lifeguards came on another powerboat and rescued us,” Ajit, a multipurpose health worker (MPHW) at the Ghed Bagasara primary health centre (PHC) in Mangrol taluka of Junagadh told The Indian Express.

He said his wife eventually overcame the shock and they escaped the mishap without any physical injury. However, he claimed that his elder brother had pointed out a worn-out section of the rope which the operators ignored. “Six of our family had purchased tickets for parasailing. After we boarded the boat, my elder brother pointed out to the operator a worn-out section of the tethering rope of the parachute. However, the operator dismissed it saying the section of the rope won’t be reeled out. We don’t know if that part of the rope snapped off or what happened,” Ajit, a native of the Sarsali village in Mangrol said further.

The couple then went to the Diu police station to lodge a complaint but eventually did not. “The response from the service operator was very irresponsible. They said we were rescued and nothing happened and no one died. We asked them if they are waiting to do something after someone dies. We asked why they did not pay heed to my brother’s complaint about the weak section of the rope. But they were rude. Therefore, I went to the police station with the intention to lodge a complaint. But returned without filing a complaint as my family members were still in shock,” said the health worker.

Later on, he added, PAM’s proprietor Mohanbhai called him. “He sought to divert the issue by offering us a stay at his Hotel Palm. But we refused the offer,” Ajit said, adding, he had done parasailing a couple of times earlier but his wife was doing it for the first time.

However, Mohanbhai’s son Satvik termed it an accident. “It was an accident. The rope snapped all of a sudden, maybe, due to sudden strong winds, and the parachute remained unanchored for a while. But we had taken precautionary measures such as strapping the couple with life jackets and our lifeguards rescued them in no time,” Satvik told The Indian Express, adding, “As per safety protocols, we change the anchoring rope after every 100 flights. The rope that snapped was around 100-flight-old. But sometimes, the rope is cut by the edges of the winch (on the boat).” In parasailing, a parachute is anchored to a powerboat via a rope that is reeled in and out by a winch.

He said the rope had not snapped from the section pointed out by Rakesh, also a government school teacher in Gujarat. “The rope snapped from a section much before the section pointed out by the customer,” Satvik claimed, adding, after the accident, they checked all their equipment. “As a matter of practice, we explain to customers that parasailing is an adventure sport, there is risk involved in it, and that customers fly at their own risk. We had explained these things to these customers also,” added Satvik.

Besides PAM, four other agencies offer parasailing services on Nagoa beach.

Diu district collector Saloni Rai could not be reached for comment.