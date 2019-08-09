In Gujarat, clerk booked for ‘demanding Rs 2.5-lakh bribe’ from student

Around a year and a half after a video purportedly showing a clerk of CU Shah Medical College demanding Rs 2.5 lakh from a student went viral, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday booked the clerk.

Nimesh Makwana had demanded the money saying he could increase the marks of the student in an examination.

Police inspector of ACB unit of Surendranagar Zakirhusain Chauhan filed a complaint against Makwana in March last year. “Following orders from the ACB headquarters, we initiated an inquiry into the video,” the inspector said. “At the end of the inquiry, we found the video to be genuine and therefore, filed a complaint.”

The student, Chauhan said, had scored poorly in two subjects in the semester-II examination for the third year of the MBBS course. The clerk, who was posted in the students’ section of the medical college, offered to get the marks increased on payment of Rs 2.5 lakh.

The student videographed the conversation of March 3, 2018 and the clip went viral on social media.

Separately last year, an inquiry committee set up by Saurashtra University, Rajkot found that 41 students had secured admission to its Bachelor of Homoeopathy course by forging documents. The varsity had then filed a complaint against the 41 students, principal of a private college in Rajkot and one Dr Kadri of Khambhaliya in Devbhoomi Dwarka as well as management of three private colleges for the alleged forgery.

Another inquiry committee set up by Saurashtra University also concluded that there was prima facie evidence against the clerk of the Surendranagar medical college. “After the video started doing the rounds of social media, CU Shah Medical College suspended Nimesh Makwana,” Police Inspector of Morbi unit of ACB Mukesh Jani said. “In response, the clerk resigned from the college. Nonetheless, as the college is affiliated to Saurashtra University, the varsity set up an inquiry committee to look into the incident.”

The inspector said that Makwana questioned the veracity of the video clip before the committee and claimed he had been framed. “Saurashtra University then forwarded a CD containing the video clip to ACB in October last year, requesting that the incident be investigated further. Therefore, ACB launched an inquiry, and sent the CD to Forensic Science Laboratory, Rajkot for analysis,” Jani, who is the investigating officer, said.

“The FSL report concluded that the CD had not been tampered with and that the clip was genuine. Therefore, a case of demanding bribe has been registered against the clerk,” Jani added. Although CU Shah Medical College is a private institution, since it is affiliated to Saurashtra University, the clerk has been treated as a government employee for the purpose of the investigation, the officer said.

The ACB raided Makwana’s residence on Dudhrej Road in Surendranagar town on Thursday after booking him for demanding the bribe. “We searched his home but he was not there. His wife told us that he had gone to Delhi four days ago for an interview,” Jani said.