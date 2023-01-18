Class 8 student dies after collapsing in classroom of Rajkot school; mother claims death due to coldwave

A day after a Class 8 student died after collapsing in her classroom in a private school in Rajkot, her mother claimed Wednesday she had died due to the coldwave conditions even as the police said the post-mortem report of the girl was still awaited.

Riya Sagar, 14, a student of Amrutlal Virchand Jasani Vidyamandir, a private school on Gondal Road in Rajkot city, collapsed in her classroom at 7.23 am Tuesday, minutes after attending the morning assembly. The school informed her parents and also dialled the emergency number to call an ambulance. Her parents, who live on Debhar Road behind the school, reached soon and took the girl to a nearby charitable hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, Riya’s mother Janki Sagar claimed the girl had no medical condition. “My daughter didn’t have any kind of illness whatsoever. But these days, the weather is very cold and children have to go to school early in the morning. Due to the cold, my daughter’s blood froze and consequently, her heart stopped beating. She did not suffer a heart attack but she died due to her blood freezing.” Janki told mediapersons.

Incidentally, Rajkot has been witnessing its coldest winter in eight years and the city has been registering temperatures below eight degrees for the past few days.

However, the police said the cause of Riya’s death was a matter of investigation. “The girl’s body was shifted to Rajkot civil hospital (Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital) where a team of doctors of the forensic medicine department conducted a post-mortem examination.

The doctors could not identify any primary cause for the death and took her viscera samples for forensic analysis and other samples for histopathic analysis. “Thus, No primary cause of the student’s death is not known as yet,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karmadeepsinh Vala of Malviya Nagar police station.

After Riya’s death, a case of accidental death was registered at the Malaviya Nagar police station. “The school staff has told us that Riya was shivering before she collapsed all of a sudden in the classroom. The classroom has CCTV camera surveillance and we will analyse footage recorded by the system to get some clues,” Vala further said.

Officers of the state education department said it was too early to conclude the girl died due to cold conditions. “Doctors told us that prima facie, the death appears to have been caused by a cardiac arrest but are saying that it may not have been caused due to the cold weather. However, as the incident took place on a cold morning, the school staff suspects that it was a heart attack caused by cold,” Bharat Kaila, district education officer (DEO) of Rajkot, told The Indian Express.

The DEO, who is also holding the charge of district primary education officer (DPEO) of Rajkot, said doctors had taken samples to check the functions of the girl’s lungs, kidneys, heart etc and laboratory results were still awaited. The officer said the incident was reported to the state government as per the routine procedure.

The girl’s mother appealed to authorities to change school timings to save children from being required to venture out during the mornings. But the DEO said that his office had already issued an advisory in this regard.

“School principals are authorised to change school timings or even declare holidays based on local weather conditions or any other incident. Due to a cold wave, we issued an advisory to schools on January 2 that schools can open an hour or two late in the morning. After the latest cold wave, we issued another similar advisory on January 7,” Kaila said.

“This morning, I visited a couple of schools to check if schools had changed their schedule. I found that one school opened at 7.45 am while the other opened at 8 am after delaying routine opening hours,” Kaila added.