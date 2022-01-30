Clash over social media post in Rajkot, 12 held

The Bhaktinagar police in Rajkot Saturday arrested 12 people after two communities clashed late Thursday night over social media posts.

“Men from two communities were on the street on Thursday night to sort out a dispute that arose out of social media posts that they refused to take down. However, the meeting took a violent turn and one group vandalised a motorbike of the other group,” Pravin Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (Zone-I) told The Indian Express.

Police reached the spot and dispersed the two groups. “We registered an FIR under IPC Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to property) and 114 (abetter present when offence is committed) at the Bhaktinagar police station and have arrested 12 men from both communities,” the DCP said, adding, “It was a minor clash. Later on, we conducted a meeting of the local peace committee to prevent the situation from escalating further.”

Subsequently, Kumar added, another social media post involving the same groups and uploaded one-and-a-half month ago went viral. Another FIR under IPC Section 160 (committing affray) was registered following the emergence of the more than a month-old post. “We have taken preventive action in connection with this case also,” said the DCP.