Gujarat: Choose leaders who are efficient, principled, Naresh urges Leuva Patels

Urging to guard against what he called “self-centeredness in decision-making” while choosing leaders, Khodaldham president Naresh Patel Friday exhorted fellow members of the Leuva Patel sub-caste group of the Patidar community to choose as their leaders only those who are strong, efficient and principled.

“Sometimes, self-centeredness determines our choices. But when it concerns the community, what type of leaders should we select? They should be strong, efficient and principled. Let’s resolve today that we shall choose only such leaders,” Patel said addressing Leauva Patels from the premises of Khodaldham, a shrine of goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of Leuva Patels.

Patel was delivering his message to his fellow community members on the occasion of the fifth patotsava (the temple’s consecration anniversary) of Khodaldham located near Gondal town in Rajkot. While only a limited number of people were present at the temple premises due to Covid-related restrictions, his speech was streamed live at 1,008 locations across Gujarat and outside through social media platforms, Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT), the religious organisation that manages and maintains the temple, stated in a release.

Patel, also one of the leading industrialists of Rajkot, has been the moving force behind the Khodaldham temple project. The exhortations to Leuva Patels come in the backdrop of his recent statements that he will join politics if his community members demand so.

The SKT president said Khodaldham is not an institute but an idea and SKT plans to render services in a range of areas, including agriculture, health, education, dispute resolution, etc.

“I am happy to inform that through Sardar Patel Cultural Foundation, which is an arm of Khodaldham, thousands of daughters and sons have secured government jobs over the last five years… I am also happy to inform you all that Khodaldham Trust recently purchased 50 acres in Amreli village, 20 km away from Rajkot city, and have resolved to develop a major educational and healthcare campus there. This campus will be a role model and once it is in place, Khodaldham will take up such projects in other districts,” said Patel.

Patidars dominate politics and a number of other sectors in Gujarat. The Leuva Patels are concentrated largely in Saurashtra and Surat, and form the single-largest group of electorates who decide the poll outcome in many of the 48 Assembly seats in Saurashtra. Assembly elections in the state are scheduled towards the end of this year.

Patel said he was happy that sons and daughters of Patidars have become doctor, engineers, etc, and have also made progress in a number of other fields. “But over the last five years, I have been noticing they need to focus on literature, music, sports and games and especially, media,” said Patel, adding SKT has plans to set up coaching institutes for competitive examination in other districts of the state, too.

Currently, the Sardar Patel Cultural Foundation provides coaching for competitive examination to candidates hailing from all castes and creeds in Rajkot.

The SKT chairman said not only Leuva Patels but a host of other communities have also supported Khodaldham as an idea and strengthened it.

“I acknowledge that we are indebted to all communities. From 2010 to till date, be it in Khambhalida, Kagvad or Virpur, no community has said no whenever someone has approached them under the aegis of Khodaldham. They have always helped us enthusiastically. Now is the time to repay them and therefore, with the permission of Leuva Patel community, I hereby announce that Khodaldham Trust resolves to install statues of great leaders of every community and caste group,” he said.

Patel also said there are Khodaldham dispute resolution centres in 18 districts and they have disposed of 2,000 cases so far.