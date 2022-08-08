Chestnut-headed bee-eater spotted in Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district

In an indication of its extending range, a chestnut-headed bee-eater has been spotted in Chhota Udepur after its earlier records in Ahmedabad, Rajpipla and near Shamlaji of Sabarkantha district.

According to a paper published in Living Terra Firma, a quarterly e-magazine launched last month by Gujarat-based NGO Foundation For Ecological Welfare (FEW), birdwatcher Rajni Trivedi spotted and managed to photograph the bird between Ambadungar Hamph villages around two years ago. The paper, authored by Trivedi and fellow birder Prabhulal Thakker, states that the area falls in the vicinity of the Narmada dam at the trijunction of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Chestnut-headed bee-eaters prefer sub-tropical open woodland habitats close to wetlands or water bodies, the paper says, adding the birds of this species lack the two elongated central tail feathers possessed by most of their relatives. The bird is gregarious and nests colonially in sandy banks and may hunt together in a group by wheeling flight and catches insects one after another without returning to the perch.

As per the paper, a chestnut-headed bee-eater is a resident breeder in the Indian sub-continent and its range extends to south-east Asia. In India, this species of bee-eaters is distributed in the Western Ghats, Himalayan foothills as well as Odisha, Andamans, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Populations of this species breed in the foothills of the Himalayas during the winter and the authors suggest that the birds might be migrating from north India to south India.

Thakker, a retired scientist in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), had observed a flock of chestnut-headed bee-eaters near CN Vidyalaya in Ahmedabad in the central Gujarat region in 1980, the paper reports, adding the bird was sighted by Monga in Rajpipla of south Gujarat in 1983.

Trivedi then spotted and photographed a flock of birds of this species in Meshwo reservoir near Shamlaji of Banaskantha district in the north Gujarat region in January, 2008. Trivedi, an Ahmedabad-based birder, then spotted the bird in Chhota Udepur in 2019-20 with the two authors suggesting that the sighting in Chhota Udepur could be an indication of the extending range of chestnut-headed bee-eaters.