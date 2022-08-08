scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Chestnut-headed bee-eater spotted in Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district

According to a paper published in Living Terra Firma, a quarterly e-magazine launched last month by Gujarat-based NGO Foundation For Ecological Welfare (FEW), birdwatcher Rajni Trivedi spotted and managed to photograph the bird between Ambadungar Hamph villages around two years ago.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
August 8, 2022 1:13:53 am
Chestnut-headed bee-eater spotted in Chhota-Udepur. (Express Photo by Rajni Trivedi)

In an indication of its extending range, a chestnut-headed bee-eater has been spotted in Chhota Udepur after its earlier records in Ahmedabad, Rajpipla and near Shamlaji of Sabarkantha district.

According to a paper published in Living Terra Firma, a quarterly e-magazine launched last month by Gujarat-based NGO Foundation For Ecological Welfare (FEW), birdwatcher Rajni Trivedi spotted and managed to photograph the bird between Ambadungar Hamph villages around two years ago. The paper, authored by Trivedi and fellow birder Prabhulal Thakker, states that the area falls in the vicinity of the Narmada dam at the trijunction of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Chestnut-headed bee-eaters prefer sub-tropical open woodland habitats close to wetlands or water bodies, the paper says, adding the birds of this species lack the two elongated central tail feathers possessed by most of their relatives. The bird is gregarious and nests colonially in sandy banks and may hunt together in a group by wheeling flight and catches insects one after another without returning to the perch.

As per the paper, a chestnut-headed bee-eater is a resident breeder in the Indian sub-continent and its range extends to south-east Asia. In India, this species of bee-eaters is distributed in the Western Ghats, Himalayan foothills as well as Odisha, Andamans, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Populations of this species breed in the foothills of the Himalayas during the winter and the authors suggest that the birds might be migrating from north India to south India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No victim-blaming, no fetishising of abuse: Darlings shows why we need mo...Premium
No victim-blaming, no fetishising of abuse: Darlings shows why we need mo...
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in AmericaPremium
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in America
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
Explained: First flight of India’s newest rocket, what it means for...Premium
Explained: First flight of India’s newest rocket, what it means for...

Thakker, a retired scientist in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), had observed a flock of chestnut-headed bee-eaters near CN Vidyalaya in Ahmedabad in the central Gujarat region in 1980, the paper reports, adding the bird was sighted by Monga in Rajpipla of south Gujarat in 1983.

Trivedi then spotted and photographed a flock of birds of this species in Meshwo reservoir near Shamlaji of Banaskantha district in the north Gujarat region in January, 2008. Trivedi, an Ahmedabad-based birder, then spotted the bird in Chhota Udepur in 2019-20 with the two authors suggesting that the sighting in Chhota Udepur could be an indication of the extending range of chestnut-headed bee-eaters.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 01:13:53 am

Most Popular

1

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final

3

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

4

ISRO: Satellites no longer usable as they were placed into wrong orbit

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Nikhat Zareen wins gold in boxing final, raining medals for India

Featured Stories

Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair

After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Premium
CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Premium
Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement