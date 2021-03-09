Centre planning to set up wildlife research centre in Gujarat: Union Minister

The cente will set up a wildlife disease, diagnostic and research centre as part of the proposed Project Lion aimed at enhancing efforts to conserve Asiatic lions, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Babul Supriyo said on Monday.

Responding to a question raised by Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, Supriyo said as part of proposed Project Lion on the lines of Project Tiger, the Centre would set up a National Wildlife Disease Diagnostic Research and Referral Centre in Gujarat. The proposal is part of the document for Project Lion drafted in consultation with the Gujarat government and Wildlife Institute of India, Nathwani quoted Supriyo as having stated in a release.

“According to the minister’s statement, the Project Lion envisages actions aimed at averting risk of extinction of Asiatic Lion and ensuring their population for generations to come by sustaining the scientific conservation management of Asiatic Lions. The project also aims to ensure that local communities are the main stakeholders and are benefitted by lion conservation,” the release from the MP further said.

Nathwani wanted to know whether the government has prepared any roadmap for implementation of the proposed Project Lion, details of available health infrastructure in Gir to treat sick or injured lions and whether the roadmap includes setting up of any special Indian Council of Agricultural Research- Indian Veterinary Research Institute (ICAR-IVRI) sub-centre in Gir to cope with emergencies like canine distemper.

Responding to the question, the Minister also said that as informed by the Gujarat government, two lion hospitals and seven rescue centres are available as health facility infrastructure in Gir for treatment of sick or injured lions.