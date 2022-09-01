scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Cattle impounding team attacked in Rajkot as govt set to extend drive to villages

Chetan Nandani, deputy municipal commissioner, said that prima facie, it seemed the assailants sprayed diluted acid on the ANCD staff.

At the site of the attack on ANCD team of RMC, in Rajkot on Thursday. (Express Photo)

Two staff members of the animal nuisance control department (ANCD) of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) were allegedly attacked by two bike-borne men early Thursday even as the government has now directed local authorities to impound stray cattle from villages also from Monday onward.

Dhiru Dosaniya (50), a labourer with RMC’s ANCD department, and Ravabhai Chavda, a tractor driver hired by a labour contractor for the cattle impounding drive, suffered temporary blurred vision after the assailants sprayed a “mirchi” mixture on them. The team was approaching the civic body’s cattle pond near Amul Circle on Bhavnagar Road after a round of cattle impounding around 4:45 am when the attack happened, Thorala police said. After spraying the “mirchi spray”, the two attackers sped away on their bike, Dosaniya said in his complaint to police.

The duo were rushed to the government-run civil hospital for treatment. RMC officers said the two victims regained clear vision after medical treatment and that prima facie, their eyesight didn’t suffer any permanent damage.

Chetan Nandani, deputy municipal commissioner, said that prima facie, it seemed the assailants sprayed diluted acid on the ANCD staff. “The two staff members complained of burning sensation after being attacked though there were no visible burn injuries. We suspect the assailants used acid but as it was diluted, the staff members escaped grievous hurt,” said Nandani.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...

The attack comes days after RMC intensified its cattle impounding drive following a direction from the Gujarat High Court and the state government on August 24. Accordingly, the ANCD had formed a third team on August 27 for continuing its cattle impounding operations through night hours also.

“The attack on our staff notwithstanding, we will continue our operations of impounding cattle straying on city roads. After the directions from the Gujarat High Court and instructions from the state government to intensify the drive, we had discussion with DCP-Crime (deputy commissioner of police-crime) and they have assured us full cooperation. So, our drive will continue under police protection,” Amit Arora, municipal commissioner of Rajkot said.

Based on a complaint filed by Dosaniya, the Thorala police have booked two unidentified men under IPC Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant from discharging his duty) and 114 (common intent).

Advertisement

“There was only one impounded cattle in the tractor-trailer when the two men attacked our staff, suggesting it was a pre-planned attack,” said Bhavesh Jakasaniya, RMC veterinary officer, adding the ANCD staff has impounded 225 cattle heads from city roads over the past one week.

Meanwhile, the cattle impounding drive is set to extend to villages from next Monday as the state government has ordered the removal of stray cattle from roads in villages having a population of 5,000 or more as well as in those villages falling on the state and national highways.

After the meeting of the state cabinet on August 30 and following instructions from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, additional chief secretary (panchayats) Vipul Mitra held a video-conference with district development officers of Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Bhavnagar whose headquarters are governed by municipal corporations.

Advertisement

“We have instructed talatis (village panchayat secretaries) to convene meetings of the village panchayat to intimate elected leaders of village panchayats about the government instructions and sensitise them about the menace of stray cattle. The elected leaders will appeal to cattle owners to get their cattle in their sheds and enclosures by Sunday. Panchayats will start impounding stray cattle from Monday onwards,” said Rajkot DDO Dev Choudhary.

He said his office has also instructed taluka development officers to hold meetings with gaushalas and panjrapols in their respective jurisdictions and enlist their support for the drive. “We have suggested that village panchayats set up facilities to confine impounded cattle by using their local funds,” added the DDO.
Stray cattle will also be impounded from villages falling in the five-km radius of municipal corporations, said Choudhary.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 08:58:31 pm
Next Story

Fernando Alonso apologises to Lewis Hamilton after Spa spat

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement