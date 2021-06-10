Casual labourer tries to rescue pigeon trapped in electric wire, dies: Gujarat Police

A 45-YEAR-OLD casual labourer was electrocuted while trying to rescue a pigeon trapped in an electric cable in Malpur village of Gujarat’s Arvalli district bordering Rajasthan on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the victim Dilip Vaghela, a resident of Pandyavas area in Malpur village in Arvalli district, saw the pigeon trapped in an electricity distribution line in the market area on Rugnathpur Road of the village and climbed up an electric pole to rescue it.

“While trying to rescue to the trapped bird, he came in contact with the cable and got electric shock. He died on the spot,” said inspector Fulendrakumari Rathod, in charge of Malpur police station.

The incident took place at 12.30 pm on Thursday and a paramedic who was called to the spot declared Vaghela dead, police said.

“There were other people in the market but no one could do anything,” the inspector said adding that some of them shot a video of the incident that went viral.

“People who were present in the market warned Vaghela of the danger of climbing up the pole and he came down. However, seeing the bird continue to struggle, he climbed up the pole again and as he attempted to disentangle the bird from the cable, he experienced shock and fell down,” Manharsinh Makwana, a head constable of Malpur police station who is investigating the incident, said.

Videos of the incident showed sparks being generated when Vaghela touched the trapped bird with a strip-like object before he fell down. People who gathered were seen trying to help Vaghela who had burns on his hands and feet. The videos showed the bird becoming motionless after the sparks.

Based on information provided by Vaghela’s brother Mahesh, a case of accidental death has been registered at Malpur police station.