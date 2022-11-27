CAPF firing Banter gone awry, rifleman booked for murder: Porbandar police

A day after two Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) personnel were killed and two others were injured during an internal clash in Porbandar where they were positioned for election duty, the accused rifleman who opened fire from his AK-47 has been detained after being booked for murder, the district police said Sunday.

According to an FIR registered at the Navi Bandar Marine police station in Porbandar, Inaocha Singh—attached with 1st Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB)—opened fire on his fellow riflemen inside a cyclone shelter in Tukda Gosa, a village 20 km south of Porbandar city, around 7 pm Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Thiam Thoiba Singh and Khuman Them Jiten Singh, while Surajitsingh and Rohikanta sustained bullet wounds.

According to an FIR registered based on a complaint filed by Lawrence Munlow, the deputy commandant of 1st IRB, Thoiba Singh was killed on the spot while Jiten Singh died on way to a hospital. “They were having dinner and engaged in friendly banter. However, the accused felt teased and opened fire,” Ravi Mohan Saini, superintendent of Porbandar district police, told The Indian Express.

In the FIR, the deputy commandant said head constable Arun Kumar and riflemen Lokendra, Jitendra Singh and Inaocha were sitting in the camp and bantering away their time. “Inaocha got excited, picked up his rifle and cocked it up. However, Lokendra and Arun Kumar snatched it away from Inaocha and Arun Kumar took it to subedar Yusub Ali,” the FIR quotes Munlow, adding, while Arun Kumar was telling the subedar as to what had happened, gunfire was heard. When Ali and Arun Kumar rushed back, they saw Rohikanta, Surajitsingh and Thoiba Singh in a pool of blood. Jiten Singh, too, was found bleeding inside a room where other men had grabbed Inaocha and overpowered him.

“Lokendra said that Inaocha snatched Khuman Thaim Singh’s rifle and fired on the four men,” the commandant further stated in his complaint while quoting Ali.

The two injured riflemen were rushed to the state government-run Bhavsinhji General Hospital in Porbandar town. “Doctors there referred the two injured to Jamnagar for further treatment,” Saini said. Police said while Surajitsingh has suffered bullet wounds in the left side of his abdomen, including the intestine and liver area, Rohikanta sustained injuries in his left leg and is reported out of danger. Surajitsingh was operated upon last night itself and is reportedly yet not out of danger.

Based on the deputy commandant’s complaint, Navi Bandar Marine police have booked Inaocha Singh under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder).

The incident took place only hours after 172 personnel of the third and fourth companies of the 1st IRB arrived at Porbandar railway station at 3 am Saturday as part of the CAPF deployment for the Gujarat Assembly elections.