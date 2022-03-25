CapaCITIES team visits its projects in Rajkot

The team of the Capacity Building for Low-carbon and Climate Resilient City Development in India (CapaCITIES), an organisation which is helping cities in India adopt low-carbon development strategies with the help of its international partners, visited projects it is guiding in Rajkot on Thursday.

Jonathan Demenge, head of cooperation for Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), Corinne Demenge, co-head of cooperation for SDC, Divya Kashyap, deputy head of cooperation for SDC, Sakshi Dasgupta, senior programme officer for SDC, Anand Shukla, senior programme officer for SDC, Nicolas El Hayek, programme officer for SDC, Emani Kumar, executive director of International Council for Local.

Environmental Initiative, South Asia (ICLEI SA), Soumya Chaturvedula deputy director of ICLEI (SA), Ankit Makwana, manager of ICLEI (SA), Nilesh Prajapati senior project officer of ICLEI (SA) and Mehul Patwari, director of sustainable finance for South Pole were among the delegates who visited Rajkot. ens