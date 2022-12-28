scorecardresearch
Cafe manager, friend killed in car crash in Rajkot

Police said the incident took place at 4.30am when Harsh Bhalala and his friend Urvi Bhuva were heading towards Gondal from Rajkot city.

Police said girls's family had severed ties with her and were refusing to claim the body
THE MANAGER of a popular café and his woman friend were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed a truck from behind near the approach road of Bhunava village on NH 27 on the outskirts of Gondal town in Rajkot district on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident took place at 4.30am when Harsh Bhalala and his friend Urvi Bhuva were heading towards Gondal from Rajkot city. “The couple were apparently out for a drive when their car hit a truck from behind. Prima facie, it appears that they were speeding and hit a truck that had just taken the highway from an approach road,” said Sub-Inspector MS Jhala, in charge of Gondal taluka police station.

The two were rushed to a government hospital in Gondal town where Bhalala was declared dead. Bhuva was referred to Rajkot for further treatment, but she died while undergoing treatment at a Rajkot hospital hours later, police said.

Police added that 25-year-old Bhalala was a manager at a popular café near Nyari dam on the outskirts of Rajkot city and was residing in Kotharia area of the city. Bhuva was a native of Amreli, but was working at an eatery in the city. “They both were friends,” Jhala said.

Police said Bhuva’s family had severed ties with her and were refusing to claim the body. “We are trying to persuade them,” an officer said.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 18:32 IST
