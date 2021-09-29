Cabinet clears doubling of tracks on Rajkot-Kanalus railway line

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday cleared a proposal of doubling of Rajkot-Kanalus railway line at the cost of Rs 1,080.58 crore with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stating that the existing single broad-gauge line was being operated at 157 per cent of its capacity and that another track was needed for faster movement of trains and to unlock growth potential.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved doubling of Rajkot-Kanalus railway line. The total estimated cost of the project will be Rs.1,080.58 crore and its escalated/completion cost is Rs.1,168.13 crore. The total length of doubling of line is 111.20 km. The project will be completed in four years,” a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said, adding the work will be completed in four years.

The railway line connects oil refineries of Reliance Industries Limited at Moti Khavdi village in Jamnagar district and of Nyra Energy (formerly Essar Oil) in adjoining Vadinar village of Devbhumi Dwarka to the rest of the country. These two are the country’s largest and second-largest single-site refineries respectively.

The same railway line is lifeline for the fertiliser plant of Gujarat State Fertlizers and Chemicals Limited (GSFC), a major chemical producer of Gujarat. Down the line from Kanalus is located the plant of Tata Chemicals in Mithapur village in Devbhumi Dwarka which manufactures cement, soda ash, salt etc.

The release said that the existing goods traffic handled on the section mainly consists of petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL), coal, cement, fertilizer and food grains.

“The freight is generated from industries connected to private sidings taking off from the project route alignment. Future substantial goods traffic is projected by big industries like Reliance Petroleum (sic), ESSAR oil and Tata Chemical. The single line BG (broad gauge) section between Rajkot and Kanalus has become over saturated and there is a need for additional parallel BG line to ease out operational working,” the release further said.

Interacting with media-persons through video-conferencing after the CCEA, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the existing track has achieved its saturation level as, in addition to 30 pairs of passenger trains, eight pairs of goods trains are also ply on it daily.

“The Rajkot-Kanalus line is operating at 157 percent of its capacity… The doubling will augment the capacity of the tracks and we shall be able to provide more services in that area,” said Vaishnaw.

Responding to another question about the work of doubling Rajkot-Surendranagar section reportedly being slow, the minister said that the PM has released extra funding for ongoing projects of doubling and lying new lines.

Vaishnaw added that the work of doubling Rajkot-Kanalus and Nimach-Ratlam, also cleared by the CCEA, will be awarded on an engineering-procure-construction (EPC) basis for speedier completion.