Body of fisherman who died in Pak jail brought home in Gir Somnath

The mortal remains of Kalu Shiyal, a fisherman who died in a Pakistan jail in July this year, were brought to his native village of Garal in Una taluka of Gir Somnath district on Wednesday evening after Pakistan repatriated them 48 days after his death.

The mortal remains of 38-year-old Shiyal were handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border in Punjab on Tuesday. “His body was flown from Amritsar to Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning from where it was brought to Garal village by road and handed over to his family members at 4 pm,” said Vimal Pandya, fisheries superintendent at Veraval in Gir Somnath.

Shiyal was caught by Pakistan Marine Security Agency in June 2018 for allegedly crossing over to the Pakistan side of the notional international maritime boundary line off Kutch coast while fishing on board Ganga Sagar, a fishing trawler belonging to Nilesh Panjari of Porbandar. He was lodged in a Karachi jail since and died on July 6 this year due to illness.

Shiyal’s was the second death of an Indian fisherman in a Pakistan jail this year. Nanu Kamaliya, a fisherman from Vasoj village in Una taluka, died on February 3 in a Pakistan jail and his body was handed over to Indian authorities in April.