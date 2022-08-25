scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Body of fisherman who died in Pak jail brought home in Gir Somnath

The mortal remains of 38-year-old Shiyal were handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border in Punjab on Tuesday.

Rajkot, Rajkot news, Pakistan jail, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsMortal remains Kalu Shiyal, who died in a Pakistan jail, arrive at his native village Garal, in Gir Somnath district on Wednesday. Express

The mortal remains of Kalu Shiyal, a fisherman who died in a Pakistan jail in July this year, were brought to his native village of Garal in Una taluka of Gir Somnath district on Wednesday evening after Pakistan repatriated them 48 days after his death.

The mortal remains of 38-year-old Shiyal were handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border in Punjab on Tuesday. “His body was flown from Amritsar to Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning from where it was brought to Garal village by road and handed over to his family members at 4 pm,” said Vimal Pandya, fisheries superintendent at Veraval in Gir Somnath.

Shiyal was caught by Pakistan Marine Security Agency in June 2018 for allegedly crossing over to the Pakistan side of the notional international maritime boundary line off Kutch coast while fishing on board Ganga Sagar, a fishing trawler belonging to Nilesh Panjari of Porbandar. He was lodged in a Karachi jail since and died on July 6 this year due to illness.

Shiyal’s was the second death of an Indian fisherman in a Pakistan jail this year. Nanu Kamaliya, a fisherman from Vasoj village in Una taluka, died on February 3 in a Pakistan jail and his body was handed over to Indian authorities in April.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...Premium
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 05:13:19 am
Next Story

Forest or not: Centre vs Chhattisgarh on transfer of 300 sq km for industry

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

Here's what NTA plans for CUET next year

Here's what NTA plans for CUET next year

Kiara Advani on meeting Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Will never forget that evening…’

Kiara Advani on meeting Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Will never forget that evening…’

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

VVS Laxman is interim head coach for Asia Cup

VVS Laxman is interim head coach for Asia Cup

Apple sends out invites for Sep 7 event
‘Far Out’

Apple sends out invites for Sep 7 event

NC indicates will contest all 90 seats when J-K polls held

NC indicates will contest all 90 seats when J-K polls held

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement