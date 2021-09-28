Blast at Rajkot scrap shop: ‘Explosion caused by devices collected from firing range in Devbhumi Dwarka’

The explosion which claimed lives of two men in a scrap shop in Upleta town of Rajkot September 25 was caused by two “rocket-like” devices sent by a scrap supplier from Bhatiya village of Devbhumi Dwarka district, police said on Tuesday. The Upleta scrap dealer who owned the shop as well as the man from Bhatiya have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and have been arrested.

“The blast was caused by the explosion of a mortar-shell-like device when the labourers were trying to convert it into scrap. The device was supplied to the Upleta scrap dealer by a scrap supplier from Bhatiya village in Devbhumi Dwarka district,” Balram Meena, Superintendent of Police of Rajkot Rural, told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The SP said that Mohan Koli, a scrap supplier from Bhatiya village had supplied two rocket-like devices to Taufiq Dosani alias Taufiq Bhangarwala, a scrap dealer of Upleta who runs his scrap business out of 12 shops in Butani Chambers in Doshi Sheri of Cutlery Bazar of Upleta town. Meena further said that the devices resembled mortar shells of the Army and that scrap vendors collected it from a firing range of the Army in Kuranga village near Bhatiya in an unauthorised manner. He said that total two devices had made their way to the Upleta scrap shop.

“Collector of Devbhumi Dwarka has declared Kuranga firing range a prohibited zone for civilians. However, residents of nearby villages apparently entered the firing range and collected two devices fired during firing practice but which had apparently not exploded. The devices made their way to local scrap vendors who delivered them to the Bhatia supplier and eventually landed in the Upleta shop,” he said.

The SP said that the other device recovered from the scrap shop in Upleta was disposed of with the help of Bomb Disposal Squad.

Based on a complaint filed by Ezaz Kana, elder of son deceased Razaak Kana, Upleta police have booked Dosani and Koli under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) as well as under Section 9(B)1(b) (possessing, using, selling or transporting explosive substance illegally).

A powerful blast inside a scrap shop owned by Dosani in Butani Chamber in Upleta had killed Ezaz’s father Razaak Kana (65) and younger brother Raes (27) on Friday.

In his complaint, Ezaz has stated that a day after the blast, his father’s fellow-workers Hussain Kureshi, Raghuvirsinh Jadeja and Iqbal Bajari informed him that Dosani had given Razaak two “rocket-like” units just minutes before the explosion.

The FIR also states that Dosani asked the two victims to handle the rocket-like devices with care. “He told them that these things are dangerous and therefore needed to be hammered into scrap. So, he gave them the black-coloured rocket-like devices and asked them to take the devices to another shop and break them open. After instructing to convert the devices into scrap, he told them that he was leaving for dargah and accordingly left the place,” Ezaz has been further quoted as having stated.

The fellow-workers told Ezaz that while they were weighing other scrap items on the road, Razaak and Raes sat in the entrance of another shop and started breaking open the devices. “While Razaak and Raes were breaking open black-coloured devices while sitting in the entrance of a shop of Taufiq, there was an explosion with a loud boom at around 10 am,” the FIR further records.