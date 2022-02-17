Census records black-necked storks in Porbandar, finds 3.26 lakh birds of 117 species

Porbandar is all set to officially become a new home for black-necked storks as the magnificent bird, considered to be a rare species in Gujarat due to its small population size, was sighted during a bird census of waterfowls in major wetlands last weekend.

According to the primary results of the two-day census, more than 3.26 lakh birds of 117 species, including the black-necked stork, were recorded during the largest-ever population estimation exercise in the district.

According to the primary results, one black-necked stork (BNS) was recorded in the eastern part of Gosabara-Mokarsagar wetland complex in Porbandar during the bird count conducted jointly by the Gujarat Forest department and the Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat (BCSG) February 12 and 13.

“We have been sighting BNS in Porbandar occasionally over the last one decade and Bhavbhuti Parasharya, the late ornithologist had once noted BNS nesting in Shubhashnagar mangroves in Porbandar harbour area. But this is for the first time that this bird has been recorded in a census and therefore it is set to enter the official records,” said Dhaval Vargiya, the president of Morkarsagar Wetland Conservation Committee (MWCC), a Porbandar-registered NGO working for conservation of wetlands and wetland birds in Porbandar.

BNS (phippiorhynchus asiaticus) is categorised as a near-threatened species on the Red List of species compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to a declining trend in its global population, largely on account of habitat loss.

Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary near Jamnagar city and the Marine National Park spread along the sea coast of Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka district harbours the population of BNS in the state and the species has been breeding successfully in Khijadiya, a Ramsar site, as well as in coastal wetland area.

Besides Vadodara, BNS are sighted in Bharuch district, Polo Forest in Sabarkantha, Kutch etc. They are also occasionally sighted in the Nal Sarovar, another Ramsar site-listed wetland of the state. However, birdwatchers consider BNS to be a rare bird due to its very small population in the state.

As per primary data reviewed by The Indian Express, 3,26,046 birds of at least 117 species of waterfowl and raptors were recorded during the census in which around 60 birdwatchers and volunteers from across the state had participated.

The census covered wetlands spread over 200 square kilometre in Porbandar district. The bird count was done in Gosabara-Mokarsagar wetland complex spread over 90 sqkm as well as in Porbandar Bird Sanctuary and Chhaya Rann, coastal Kuchhadi-Javar and Medha creek wetlands and Amipur and Barda Sagar dams.

The 2014 bird census sponsored by the Gujarat Biodiversity Board and conducted by Prof Indra Gadhvi, head of marine science department of Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University, found more species and higher population abundance. The census, which covered 97 sqkm of the Gosabara-Mokarsagar wetland complex, had counted 1,92,053 birds of 112 species. The census was conducted with the technical support of the BCSG.

However, the figures of this census are low when compared to that undertaken by MWCC in recent years. The annual bird counts by MWCC over the past three years estimated the population of birds in these wetlands in excess of four lakh each year with the 2020 census finding presence of birds of 134 species.

“But results of the bird census conducted by BCSG can be treated as more accurate as a large group of birdwatchers undertook the counting simultaneously in all major wetlands whereas our counts are conducted by a far less number of bird-watchers over three-four days,” Vargiya said.

The Eurasian coot, also called common coot, a duck species which is a resident breeding species, is the most abundant, the data shows. It is followed by lesser flamingos, demoiselle cranes, greater flamingos etc.

As per the primary data, 87,717 birds of 117 are estimated to be there in the Gosabara-Mokarsagar complex. Northern pintail ducks were most abundant in this wetland with their estimated numbers being 10,031. In Kuchhadi-Javar, 78,698 birds of 70 species were recorded with lesser flamingos accounting for 45,000 of them and greater flamingos 3,500.

Medha creek reported an estimated 91,365 birds of 97 species with common coots (12,633), gadwall ducks (10,430) and greater flamingos (12,433) being most abundant birds.

Barda Sagar reported 49,405 birds of 74 species and common coots (35,370) and demoiselle cranes (2650) accounted for most of them. In the Amipur dam, the bird population was estimated to be 12,165 with demoiselle cranes accounting for 5,000 of them and common cranes 2,000. Porbandar Bird Sanctuary and Chhaya Rann reported presence of only 6,696 birds with common coots (2,059), northern shoveler ducks (884) and greater flamingos (805) being the most abundant species. This was the only zone where pelicans were not recorded.

BCSG joint secretary Uday Vora said the data of the Porbandar census are still being analysed and that final results will be declared in a couple of days.