Gujarat: Black-necked stork successfully breeds in Dabhoi

Successful breeding of black-necked stork (BNS) has been recorded in Wadhwana wetland area in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara, after eight years of failed breeding attempts by the storks in the wetland, recognised by the Ramsar Convention as a wetland of international importance in April this year.

“I have been observing a pair of BNS nesting on a tree at Wadhwana since 2012. We recorded the pair even watering its nest in 2017. However, we never recorded any chick or juvenile… However, during my trip to Wadhwana on December 9, we observed a juvenile, which was almost like an adult, foraging with its parents in the wetland. This is the first record of successful breeding of BNS in Dabhoi,” said Uday Vora, retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer who was the chief conservator of forests (CCF) with the Gujarat forest department, while delivering a talk about wetlands of the state at a webinar Friday.

BNS pour water over their nests to keep temperature down on sunny days during their breeding season.

BNS (phippiorhynchus asiaticus) is categorised as a near-threatened species on the Red List of species compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary near Jamnagar city and the Marine National Park spread along the sea coast of Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka house the population of BNS in the state and the species has been breeding successfully in Khijadiya as well as in coastal wetland area. Birdwatchers consider NBS a rare bird due to its small population in the state.

Aradhna Sahu, incharge chief conservator of forest (CCF) of Kevadiya wildlife circle, confirmed Vora’s sighting and said, “Our staff have been sighting the BNS pair with a chick for some time. This is for the first time in recent years that we are seeing a BNS chick in Wadhwana.”

Wadhwana wetland is part of Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary in Vadodara division of Kevadiya wildlife circle.