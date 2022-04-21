Amreli: BJP rebels defeat budget presented by Chalala municipality president

THE RULING Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was left red-faced in Chalala municipality in Dhari taluka of Amreli district after a group of its councillors rose in rebellion against the party and defeated the budget presented by municipality president Geeta Kariya on Tuesday. This was despite the Oppositon Congress supporting the motion.

After much delay, Kariya convened a meeting of the general board of Chalala Municipality on Tuesday for discussing and passing the budget of the civic body for the financial year 2022-’23. Of the 24 councillors, 21 attended the budget meeting while two BJP councillors and one Congress councillor were absent.

In the division of votes, 11 councillors voted against the motion while 10, including three Congress councillors, voted for the motion. Despite the Opposition supporting the motion, the budget was defeated by one vote.

This, despite the fact that the ruling BJP enjoys an overwhelming majority in the 24-member general board of Chalala municipality with 17 seats. In the election held to the civic body in 2018, the then ruling Congress had managed to win just seven seats.

After then sitting Congress MLA from Dhari Assembly seat in Amreli, JV Kakadiya, defected to the BJP in 2020, three of the seven Congress councillors of Chalala municipality followed him. They included Kakadiya’s wife Kokila, nephew Ashok and Ramesh Bhalala, reducing the Congress tally to just 4.

The defeat of the budget has deepened the political crises in the Chalala municipality. The Gujarat Municipalities Act, 1963, mandates that the ruling dispensation pass the budget for next fiscal year by March 31 every year. However, Kariya did not convene the budget meeting, sensing a rebellion.

While president Geeta Kariya could not be contacted for a comment, her husband Prakash Kariya said that the trouble was brewing for months. “There was lack of coordination among BJP councillors and we knew that some of our own councillors may go against the party-line. Therefore, the budget meeting could not be convened on time,” said Prakash Kariya, who is in charge of Shakti Kendra, the BJP’s coordination committee of election booths in Chalal.

The president had to convene the meeting after Vipul Panara, chief officer of Chalala municipality, wrote to each councillor on March 31 this year, informing them that as the general board had failed to approve budget for year 2022-’23, the elected wing no longer wielded any financial power.

The Gujarat Municipalities Act gives three opportunities to the ruling party to get the budget passed. But Prakash said that the 11 rebels, including Ashok, voted against the budget despite a whip from the party.

“Amreli district president served show-cause notices to the 11 BJP councillors after they voted against the budget in violation of the party whip,” Prakash said, adding that Kokila voted in favour of the budget but Ashok voted against it. Bhalala, on the other hand, was absent from the meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress alleged that factionalism in BJP is stalling development of Chalala municipality and that residents were suffering. “Residents of Chalala had voted for the BJP whole-heartedly in 2018 but due to factionalism, the ruling party is not able to work for those voters. The drinking water that Chalala gets from Khodiyar dam is not safe and a proposed borewell is in limbo as the political executive has been divested of financial powers. Due to the internal bickering, people are suffering,” Chapraj Dhadhal, leader of Opposition in Chalala municipality said, adding, “For the sake of people of Chalala, Congress voted in favour of the budget.