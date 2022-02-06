Probe launched after BJP MLA in Rajkot accuses top police officer of corruption

The Rajkot city crime branch has initiated an inquiry into allegations of corruption against at least two of its officers after BJP MLA Govind Patel accused them of having “taken a commission” while helping recover an amount lost by a Rajkot businessman in a cheating case.

Patel, a former minister and MLA from Rajkot (South), had levelled the charges against the officers in a letter to Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Harsh Sanghavi. He has alleged that a police sub-inspector took Rs 75 lakh from the businessman Mahesh Sakhiya on behalf of a senior police officer as his share of commission from the Rs 7 crore the police helped him recover from alleged fraudsters.

Patel’s account, however, differs from that of Sakhiya’s elder brother, Jagjivan who told The Indian Express Saturday that his younger brother was defrauded of Rs 12 crore, and not Rs 15 crore as the MLA has alleged.

He said the accused – Munira Panwala and Riyaz Memon – had lured Sakhiya into a kind of chit-fund. “My brother invested Rs 10 lakh initially and they paid Rs 12 lakh within 15 days saying Rs 2 lakh was the profit. Thus, they kept promising higher returns and my brother kept on giving them more money through cheques, never realising he was being cheated. When eventually he told us, we realised he had been defrauded to the tune of Rs 12 crore,” Jagjivan said.

“After coming to know about the fraud, I met the police commissioner and briefed him on the matter. He then sent for a police inspector (PI) who came (to the commissioner’s chamber). The PI then took us upstairs and then left us, saying he would go meet ‘saheb’. He came back later and told us that he would accept our application “but saheb is demanding 30 per cent of whatever is recovered as his share”… I told him, we can’t pay 30 per cent as it is not money earned through criminal activity but money invested legally. Eventually, we agreed to pay 15 per cent,” Jagjivan said. The PI later assigned the enquiry of the case to a sub-inspector, he added.

Sakhiya said he didn’t approach the Anti-Corruption Bureau hoping the police would help recover the amount. Police commissioner Manoj Agrawal was unavailable for comment.

Patel told media persons that his letter to Sanghavi was based on a complaint filed by Sakhiya. He also added that after the Sakhiyas contacted the legislator and “sought intervention”, he and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Mokariya accompanied Jagjivan to Gandhinagar and facilitated meetings with the MoS (Home), BJP chief CR Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

It was after these representations that the police registered an FIR of fraud, the MLA said. Mokariya, who is also a Rajkot resident, told media persons he backed Patel.

Joint commissioner of police Khurshid Ahmed told reporters that Dadubha Basiya, assistant commissioner of police of the crime branch, has been assigned to probe the matter, especially the role of the police. A report would be “submitted within three-four days”, he said.

An official release from the city police said Mahesh’s son Kishan Sakhiya had given an application to the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) police station on March 16, 2021, alleging Panwala had defrauded them of Rs 16.65 crore. On further inquiry of his application, Memon’s involvement also surfaced.

“When the probe was in progress, the applicant and the other party settled the matter and Munira and Riyaz executed an agreement deed on a stamp paper in favour of Kishan. The deed was executed on May 25, 2021, and as agreed in it, the other party paid Rs 1.69 crore through a bank and also signed a deed giving possession of the property located in Veraval, Somnath. Thus, the matter was settled after Rs 7.19 crore was paid to the applicant,” the police release said.

The police further said the accused gave some money they had got from the applicant to one Dharmesh Barbhaya Soni who, in turn, bought a villa worth Rs 80 lakh on Jamnagar Road. “When (police) went there for the purpose of investigation, Dharmesh Barbhaya and his family members clashed with the police and therefore, an offence was registered against them at ‘A’ Division police station”, the release said.

According to the police, the accused kept promising to pay the balance amount but did not honour their word. Eventually, an FIR was registered against the accused on November 27 last year. While Munira and Riyaz were arrested the following day and subsequently, granted bail by a local court, Barbhaya secured anticipatory bail. An appeal has been filed in the Gujarat High Court to challenge the anticipatory bail.