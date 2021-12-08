BJP Kisan Morcha taluka president dies day after ‘assault’ over old dispute

A DAY after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of eight persons when he was accompanying his brother for scrutiny of nomination papers for the gram panchayat election, Khengar Khambhla, president of the Kisan Morcha of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sayla taluka unit in Surendranagar succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The group opened fire on Khengar and others, but police said Khengar was not hit, and neither was the election the cause of dispute that led to the assault.

Khengar (42), a resident of Sudamda village of Sayla taluka, his elder brother Karman Khambhla, and four others were on their way back to Sudamda from Sayla town when one of the accused, Ravi Tiku, allegedly rammed a tipper truck into the car they were driving, causing it to overturn, stated the FIR registered at Sayla police station.

As the victims tried to escape from the mangled vehicle, seven other accused emerged from behind the wall of a nearby stone-crusher and assaulted them with sharp-edged weapons and sticks while an accused named Manglu Khartani fired at them with a country-made pistol.

An injured Khengar was rushed to a government hospital in Ahmedabad for treatment. “However, on Tuesday morning, he succumbed to injuries he sustained in the collision of vehicles, while undergoing treatment,” said CP Mundhva, deputy superintendent of police of Limbdi division in Surendranagar.

Jagdish Makwana, president of Surendranagar district unit of the BJP, confirmed that Khengar, a resident of Sudamda village, was president of its Kisan Morcha (farmer’s cell), Sayla taluka unit.

The FIR, registered on a complaint filed by Karman, says that he had filed nomination papers for gram panchayat election in his village and that he, his brother, and others had gone to Sayla to for scrutiny of nomination papers. The accused assaulted them when they were returning to their village.

Karman, a cattle-herder by profession, named Ravi Tiku, Jethsur Khartani, Dipak Khartani, Dipak’s brother Bharat Khartani, Ranu Khartani, Jayu Jethsur-all residents of Sudamda village-and Manglu Khartani and Manglu’s cousin brother Somlabhai-both residents of Thoriyali village of Sudamda taluka-as accused. They were booked for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, under Arms Act etc on Monday.

In his complaint, Karman stated that they were attacked as Khengar and Dipak Khartani had verbal spats earlier. “However, that dispute was not over election. The incident is not related to the ongoing gram panchayat election but a result of old dispute between them,” Mundhva said.

“None of the victims sustained any gunshot wounds in the incident. Forensic science experts have confirmed firing and investigation is on to ascertain the number of rounds fired. The accused are on the run and efforts are on to nab them,” he added.