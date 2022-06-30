BJP Gujarat leadership to probe principal asking students to join party

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) general secretary Vinod Chavda said on Wednesday that he has reported the matter of a women’s college principal asking students to join BJP to the state leadership for an inquiry.

“That incident has come to my notice through social media. We have reported it (to state leadership of the party) for an inquiry,” Chavda said in response to a question while interacting with journalists.

The BJP leader, who is incharge general secretary for Saurashtra region, was talking to media persons ahead of the meeting the party’s in-charge for 48 Assembly constituencies in Saurashtra in the city.

Incidentally, Rajnibala Gohil, incharge principal of Shreemati Narmadabai Chatrabhuj Gandhi Mahila College, a women’s college in Bhavnagar city, popularly known as NC Gandhi college, had issued a notice on June 24, asking students to bring their passport-size photos and carry mobile phones to the college so they can be enrolled as BJP members.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

After pictures of the notice went viral on social media on Monday and Congress lodged its protest, Gohil had resigned as incharge principal. The college management had claimed that the incharge principal issued the notice after a ‘lady’ met her and talked to her about the BJP’s ongoing member enrollment drive.

The local leaders of the BJP in Bhavnagar city had however, claimed that the party’s drive to enroll new members is on in Bhavnagar city but no one from the party but had gone to the college and pressuried the principal to issue such a notice.

Chavda added that as many as 60 lakh people have become BJP’s committees for every page of electoral roll in the state. “Efforts are on to now enroll these page committee members as primary members of the BJP,” said the sitting BJP MP from Kutch.