BJP governments duty-bound to respect saints, says Paatil

Assuring the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (ABSS) of full support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in their attempt to unite Hindus, party state president CR Paatil Sunday said it is the duty of governments to respect saints. The BJP chief also stated that the party was not ruling but serving people.

Addressing Dharma Sammelan and Shakotsav, a religious meet-cum-public feast organised by the Hindu Dharma Sena (HDS) at Race Course Ground in Rajkot, the BJP chief said the governments have been respectful towards the feelings and suggestions made by saints. “Usually, it is the duty of the government to felicitate saints,” Paatil said, adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up the challenge of renovating historical temples in the country. “There is a BJP government in Gujarat for the past 25 years and (currently), there is Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Innumerable temples were in need of renovation and PM Modi has taken up this challenge,” he said.

Many doubted BJP’s promise of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya but the temple will be a reality in near future, the BJP leader further said. “While including Ram temple in the draft manifesto (of the BJP), no one had confidence as to when the temple will be constructed. The BJP used to keep Ram Temple at the top of its manifesto every time. However, it was neither a jhumla (catch-phrase) nor a scheme to sway people’s votes. There was a feeling and a determination behind it and in a few days, the construction of the temple will be completed,” said Paatil.