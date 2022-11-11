BJP candidate from Rajkot south, Ramesh Tilala declares Rs171 crores assets

RAMESH TILALA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Rajkot (south) Assembly constituency on Thursday declared more than 171 crore worth of assets, making him among the richest candidates in the 2022 Assembly election in Gujarat.

In an affidavit submitted as part of his nomination papers on Friday, 57-year-old Tilala declared total 171.57 crores worth of assets. They include 56.70 crores in his own name and 114.87 crores in the name of his wife Hansa Tilala. An industrialist and businessman, Tilala’s assets include Rs9.51 crores worth of movable assets and Rs47.18 crores worth of immovable assets. In case of his wife, the respective figures are Rs8.63 crores and 106.24 crores.

Tilala, who dropped out of school after completing his primary education, is chairman of Shapar-Veraval Industrial Association, a chamber of industrial units in Shapar-Veraval on the southern outskirts of the city. He is also a trustee of Shree Khodaldham Trust, a religious trust of Leuva Patel sub-caste group of Patidar community which has built a grand temple of goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of Leuva Patels, in Kagvad village in Rajkot district.

Tilala’s moveable assets include Rs1.28 lakh cash on hand, 3.89 lakh deposits in five bank accounts, 2.53 crores worth of investment in eight firms, Rs10 lakh worth of life insurance policy, Rs6.16 crores of loan advanced to eight firms and Rs33 lakh worth of taxes paid in advance and other assets. His wife’s immovable assets include 165.74 grammes of gold worth Rs6.18 lakh, Rs90,000 cash on hand, Rs10 lakh insurance policy and shares and loan advance etc. The BJP candidate has not mentioned any vehicle in his or his wife’s name.

His immovable assets include Rs26.20 crores worth of agricultural land in Rajkot and Surat districts, 16.31 crores worth of non-agricultural land in Rajkot and Rs4.48 crores worth of house in Nana Mava area of the city. His wife’s immovable assets include Rs67.78 crores worth of agricultural land divided in 10 plots in Rajkot district, 11 plots of non-agricultural land worth around Rs38 crores and 50 lakh worth of house in Mavdi area of Rajkot city. Thus, Hansa owns land worth more than Rs106 crores.

Tilala also declared 2.41 crores worth of liability in form of loans from eight individuals and one private landing firm. His wife’s Rs6.24 crores worth of liabilities include loans taken from 16 individuals and her husband.

His rivals Hitesh Vora and Shivlal Barasiya from Congress and Aam Aadmi Party respectively in the Rajkot (south) are also crorepatis.

In 2017 Assembly election, Indranil Rajyaguru of Congress had declared assets worth Rs141 crores in his affidavit filed with his nomination papers for Rajkot (west) seat and was the second richest candidate in fray that year after fellow Congress candidate Pankaj Patel (Rs213 crores) from Daskroi. Saurabh Patel, BJP candidate from Botad had declared assets worth Rs123 crores and Dhanji Patel, BJP candidate from Wadhwan had also decalred assets worth Rs113 crores. Raghu Desai of Congress had declared assets worth Rs108 crores while filing his nomination papers for Chanasma seat.