Bhupendra Patel: Pause and look back to ascertain state’s progress

ONE NEEDS to pause and look back to ascertain progress, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said Sunday while claiming that under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime, the state has made remarkable progress in all areas.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of Som Pipaliya minor irrigation scheme in nearby Godladhar village in Vinchhiya taluka of Rajkot district, the CM said, “Many a times, we don’t know how far have progressed… we can ascertain how far we have moved forward if we pause and look back.”

The CM said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has achieved remarkable progress, he said, “If I give you some statistics, you will come to know how Gujarat is marching forward.”

The CM said the foodgrain production in Gujarat in 2002 was 23.48 lakh metric tonnes (MT) but today, it has shot up to 82.25 lakh MT. Likewise, the CM said, production of horticulture crops in 2002 was 62.01 lakh MT but today it has gone up to 250.52 lakh MT. Patel said there were only 3,500 check-dams in the state earlier but under the guidance of Modi, the number has gone up to 1.35 lakh and farmers are benefitting from them for irrigating their crops. “Earlier, people used to request Narendrabhai to supply power at least at dinner time… today, every village gets three-phase power supply round-the-clock,” claimed Patel.

The CM said earlier, school dropout ratio was 37 per cent, which has come down to three per cent now. “For engineering education, people had to go to other states and pay hefty fees. There were only 26 engineering colleges earlier… today, 133 engineering colleges are operational in Gujarat today. There were only 31 polytechnics earlier but now the number has gone up to 144… Narendrabhai has taken the number of medical seats in the state from 1,375 to over 5,700,” said Patel.

The CM said industries have also flourished as the state government has taken roads, electricity and water to every village. “There were only 2.74 lakh micro and small industries but today the number has gone up to 8.66 lakh. Industrial production was worth 1.28 lakh crore but it has now it has gone up to 16.19 lakh crore… The cargo throughput at ports on our coastline was 1,213 lakh MT but it has now increased to 5324 lakh MT,” the CM said.

Patel also inaugurated newly constructed bus stations of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation in Virpur and Kotda Sangani villages and new building of government secondary school in Godladhar village. The CM also laid the foundation stones of proposed new bus station in Atkot village of Rajkot district and a major river bridge in Bhadli village on Jasdan-Gadhda state highway.

Patel remarked that the country is experiencing susashan (good governance) it had been striving for since Independence. “Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav… Since we achieved swaraj (Independence), we have always imagined about suraj (good governance) and we are experiencing it after Modi took over,” said Patel.