Bhupendra Patel: In-principle nod to give Rs 18-cr grant for Umiyadham

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday announced that the state government has given in-principle approval to provide Rs18.25 crore grant for the development of Umiyadham, the place of worship of the Patidar community located in Sidsar village in Jamjodhpur taluka of Jamnagar district.

Meanwhile, Naresh Patel of Khodaldham called upon various religious organisations and the Patidar community to come on a common platform and “see what is possible”, suggesting that youths lead the community.

Addressing a huge gathering of the Kadva Patel sub-caste group of the Patidar community at the inauguration of renovated temple of goddess Umiya in the precincts of the Umiyadham in Sidsar, the CM said, “Powerful, our samaj (community or society) has become very powerful and if something is lacking somewhere, the government will stand by the samaj and we will overcome it.”

“Shakti (energy or power) is with us, in form of goddess Umiya, goddess Khodal and goddess Amba or in other avtar. The community may encounter difficulties but when the blessings of the goddess, the shakti-swarupa, is with the community, we will be able to see through those difficulties without much trouble,” he said.

On Sunday, the Umiyadham also marked a decade since its silver jubilee that was celebrated in 2012. The CM, himself a Kadva Patel, was weighed in 1.5 lakh haemoglobin pills donated by an organisation run by Dr Bhanji Kundariya, an NRI doctor based in the US. The pills will be distributed free of cost in the state.

Umiyadham temple trust also announced 75 health screening camps in coming days as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotav celebrations by the government to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence.

Patidars, who dominate politics in Gujarat, are divided into two main sub-caste groups—Kadva Patels, whose population is largely concentrated in north Gujarat, and Leuva Patels who are largely concentrated in Saurashtra region. Goddess Umiya is the patron deity of the Kadva Patels while goddess Khodiyar is the patron deity of Lueva Patels.

“For the renovation of Sidsar Umiyadham, the state government has already allotted Rs 3 crore. They have requested additional Rs18.25 crore and we have given in-principle approval to that demand also,” Patel said.

Pointing out that the government and “samaj” can never be seen in isolation, Patel said, “When the samaj and the government join hands,… development is achieved. Today, Gujarat is the growth-engine of entire country.”

The CM thanked the efforts of every community during the Covid-19 pandemic and appealed to the gathering to take up organic farming, saying there was market available for organically-grown products.

Minister of State for Rural Development Brijesh Merja, Congress MLA from Jamjodhpur Chirag Kalariya, BJP MLA and president of Shree Umiya Mataji Sansthan Unjha Babubhai Patel, BJP MLA from Wadhwan Dhanji Makasana—all of whom are Kadva Patels, were also present on the occasion. The CM felicitated Kadva Patels who announced donations for the proposed second phase of the Sidsar temple.

Later in the evening, Naresh Patel, chairman of Shree Khodaldham Trust, who has been mobilising Leuva Patels of the state around the Khodaldham temple in Rajkot for the past one decade also addressed the gathering in Sidsar.

“It is a matter of happiness and joy that two main organisations of Patidars are on one stage… Let all the religious organisations of Patidar come on one platform and then see what is possible… If the youth rise and lead the Patidar community, the Patidar community will be in a position where nothing will be found wanting,” Naresh Patel said.