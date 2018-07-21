Bhavnagar businessman, wife, son ‘commit suicide’ Bhavnagar businessman, wife, son ‘commit suicide’

A scrap-dealer in Bhavnagar allegedly committed suicide along with his wife and minor son on Wednesday. The police are yet to zero in on the reason behind the extreme step. The police on Friday searched the office of the businessman in Alang to ascertain if any financial crisis forced him to end his life.

Nilesh Upadhyay (45), his wife Hiral (40) and their son Bhavik (8) were found dead in their home. Neighbours had informed the police after they heard the couple’s two-year-old daughter crying and found the doors of the house locked from inside.

According to the police, the three consumed poison leaving the two-year-old. A suicide note, purportedly written by Nilesh addressed to his parents, has been recovered by the police. In the note, Nilesh apologised, saying that he was taking the extreme step because he had put himself in a position where “his prestige and dignity would not remain intact”.

The note said that he had failed to reciprocate the love he received from others. Mentioning two persons, ‘Bavu’ and ‘Digu’, which the police believe were his business partners, he said that he had cheated them. A police inquiry into the alleged suicides has not made any headway so far.

A police team led by inspector Jagruti Chavda searched Nilesh’s office at the Alang-Sosiya Ship Recycling Yard on Friday. “We searched his office to know about his business and if he was under any financial duress. However, prima facie, nothing adverse has been found,” Chavda told The Indian Express.

Chavda also said that police are trying to confirm whether the handwriting in the suicide note is Nilesh’s. “We are searching for any literature manually written by him so we can match the handwriting in the suicide note,” Chavda said.

Chavda further said that police had recorded statements of Hiral’s family to know if she had ever complained of marital discord. “However, they said that she had never made any such complaints,” he said.

