Bhavnagar: 2 of family die in lightning strike

Two of a family were killed while another one was injured after they were struck by lightning at Moti Jagdhar in Moti Jagdhar village in Bhavnagar district on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 11 am in Moti Jagdhar village in Mahuva taluka of Bhavnagar when the victims were on their way home after participating in labour work being offered by the government under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

The victims were identified as Sanjay Makwana (26) and his nephew Ravi Makwana (11) — both residents of Moti Jagdhar village. Sanjay’s mother Baluben Makwana (52) was seriously injured and was rushed to hospital, district flood control-room of Bhavnagar said.

Citing the report of taluka development officer (TDO) of Mahuva, a flood control-room officer said, “They were returning after work when they were struck… Sanjay and Ravi were killed on the spot while Baluben was injured seriously.”

During the day, Mahuva recorded 15 millimetres (mm) of rain while neighbouring Jesar recorded 12 mm and Umrala 13 mm of rain. Bhavnagar taluka logged 19 mm precipitation during the day while Sihor reported two millimetres of rain.