Bhakti andolan sowed seeds of Freedom struggle in India, women made important contribution in it: Modi

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi said that women have played a pivotal role in shaping Indian society since ages and that they made important contributions to Bhakti Andolan, which, he said, sowed the seed of Freedom struggle in India.

“Go to any state or region of the country, there will hardly be any village where a deity of the village or deity of a community will not be the article of faith. These women symolise that women power of the county which has been shaping our society since time immemorial. The same nari chetna kept the fire of freedom glowing during the Freedom struggle in our country,” Modi said while virtually addressing Mahila Sant Sammelan (women saint sammelan) at Dhordo village, the venue of annual Rann Utsav (desert carnival) in Kutch on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Union Minister Smriti Irani was present at the sammelan in Dhordo which was attended by, among others, Sadhvi Ritambhara, the founder chairperson of Durga Vahini, an affiliate of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The PM said that India has always happily seen the divine into women’s powers. He further said that in our Vedas, there are a lot of names, including rushikas like Gopa, Khoda, Apala and Lopamudra. He also said that multi-talented women like Gargi and Maitrayi gave direction to research in Vedanta.

He also said that women contributed to the Bhakti Andolan, which in turn, sowed the seed of the country’s Freedom struggle. “Beginning from Meerabai in the north to Saint Akka Mahadevi in the south, women of India have lent their voices to Bhakti andolan, gyandarshan and social reforms… And as we celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, let’s remember this—the Bhakti andolan had played a big role in sowing the seeds of the Freedom struggle of India. In every corner of India, one or the other saint, hermit or acharya was born who did the remarkable job of stirring the chetna (soul) of India India. In the light of the same chetana (awakening), the country succeeded in the Freedom struggle,” Modi said while also remembering Sati Toral, Ganga Sati, Loyan, Rambai and Lirbai—women from Kutch who became prominent figures in Bhakti movement in Gujarat.

Bhakti Andolan was the religio-social movement in India in the medieval era which sought to bring about religious reforms by focusing on devotion to the divine to achieve salvation.

He exhorted the mahila sants at the sammelan to discharge their social duty and contribute to the country’s forward march as it celebrates 75th year of Independence.

The PM said that women empowerment was his government’s priority. “Today, the country’s priority is to improve the lives of women, to make them partners in the development march of the country. We are working to address hardships faced by mothers and sisters of the country today,” he said.

Modi also said that more than 12 crore toilets in the country under Swachh Bharat Mission. The country gave them more than 9 crore gas cylinders under the Ujjawala scheme and freed them from the smoke of the kitchen which otherwise was believed to be their destiny. More than 80 percent of Stand Up India loans are in the name of women, 70 percent of Mudra loans given to women. “Not only that, two crore houses constructed under PMAY are also registered in the name of women and each of them are worth at least Rs1.5 lakh to Rs3 lakh each and thus women have become lakhpatis. Maternity leave has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks…. We came up with provision of capital punishment for heinous crime like rape and the matter of raising women’s age of marriage to 21 years is under consideration of Parliament,” said the PM.