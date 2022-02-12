BCSG’s two-day bird census in wetlands of Porbandar from today

THE TWO-DAY bird census at Gosabara and other important wetlands of Porbandar district by the Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat (BCSG) will begin on Saturday.

It will be for the first time since 2014 that such an exercise is being undertaken on such a large-scale. BCSG office-bearers, bird-watchers and volunteers from across the state will undertake bird count at Gosabara-Mokarsagar wetland complex, which includes coastal wetlands Kuchhadi, Javar, Medha creek, Kurly tidal regulator etc. The bird count will also be undertaken at Barda Sagar and Amipur dams.

“The Gujarat Biodiversity Board had conducted a bird census in Gosabara wetland complex in 2014. Since then, though Mokarsagar Wetland Conservation Committee has been conducting bird censuses on smaller scale, no major exercise has been undertaken to estimate population of birds and species found in these wetlands. Thus, BCSG’s exercise will be the first major bird census since 2014,” Uday Vora, joint secretary of BCSG said.

“Gosabara-Mokarsagar wetland complex meets at least three criteria of Ramsar Sites as it hosts more than 20,000 bids and one percent of regional population of at least one species. Thus, this census becomes important,” said Vora who had coordinated the biennial bird count at Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary and Thol Wildlife Sanctuary near Ahmedabad last week, said.

Incidentally, there was a proposal to notify Gosabara wetland as a bird sanctuary a few years ago. Then, there were talks of declaring this wetland as a conservation reserve but nothing has materialised so far even though Birdlife International and Bombay Natural History Society has declared it as an important bird area globally.

“This wetland has eco-tourism potential as it is located between Somnath and Dwarka. Therefore, after the bird census gets over, we shall train the locals to become tourist guides and resource persons,” Vora said.