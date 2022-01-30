Gujarat: Kunvarji Bavaliya lays foundation stone for sports complex in Vinchhiya

FORMER MINISTER Kunvarji Bavaliya laid the foundation stone of the proposed sports complex in Gundala (Jas) village in the Vinchhiya taluka of Rajkot Saturday. This is the first of the 11 such sports complexes planned by the district panchayat across Rajkot.

At a ceremony organised on the compound of the state-run Shantaben & Shri Jayantilal Vithalji Doshi Primary School in Gundala (Jas) village, Bavaliya laid the foundation stone in the presence of Gundala (Jas) village sarpanch Bharat Jejariya, Vinchhiya taluka development officer DK Parmar, assistant programme officer (MNREGA) for Vinchhiya taluka, Bhimraj Rathod and Himmat Gohil, principal of the primary school.

With this, Vinchhiya becomes the first taluka in Rajkot to start work on the sports complex announced in October last year. The district panchayat had announced to develop one sports complex in each of the 11 talukas of the district by utilising funds of various schemes of the Central as well as state governments. “We noted that the school had a large playground and residents of Gundala (Jas) were eager to convert it into a sports complex. Therefore, we decided to allot this project to this village,” Parmar said while addressing the meeting.

As part of the Rs 17 lakh project, the Vinchhiya taluka panchayat, under the guidance of the district panchayat, will develop a cricket ground, volleyball and tennis courts, kabbadi and kho-kho pitches, 100-metre-long jogging track, a spectator’s gallery and toilet blocks.

“A number of secondary schools have been set up under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan in Rajkot. We are soon going to have a high school offering education in the science stream as well as a government science college in Jasdan. Not only that, we are trying to launch a nursing course in Amrapur from the next academic session. A lot of work has been done in field of education. This sports complex will give an opportunity to students of Vinchhiya to excel in sports also,” Bavaliya said while addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone.

A bigger sports complex, the MLA said, has been proposed to be developed at the cost of Rs 1 crore in the Jasdan town.

Rathod said the sports complex will be developed under the MNREGA and that residents of Gundala (Jas) will get employment during the construction of the stadium. “The project is expected to be completed in six months and residents of Gundala (Jas) will get priority in employment,” said Rathod.