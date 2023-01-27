scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Bangladesh textile manufacturers to display products at Rajkot trade fair

In a first, textile manufactures from Bangladesh will display their products at the SVUM International Trade Show, 2023 to be organised in Rajkot next month while ambassadors of Venezuela and Cuba will also visit the show.

“This year, around 10 textile manufactures of Bangladesh who are members of the India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) will participate in the trade show and will also display their products,” Parag Tejura president of Rajkot based SVUM (Saurashtra Vepar Udyog Mahamandal) said in a release on Friday.

Talking to The Indian Express, Tejura said that this will be a big plus for this year’s show which will be organised on NSIC Ground near Amul Circle in Rajkot from February 11 to February 13.

“Members of the Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Association (AMMA) of Bangladesh have been participating in the SVUM trade show for the past few years. But this year, they will be joined by their IBCCI also, giving them new opportunities,” said Tejura.

The SVUM president said that more than 100 firms will display their projects at the trade show which will be visited by delegates from countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka as well as a number of African countries, including Ghana, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Togo, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Congo, Gambia, Gabon etc.

“The Cuban and Venezuelan Ambassadors to India have also confirmed that they will visit the show,” Tejura added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-01-2023 at 23:22 IST
