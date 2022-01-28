Gujarat: Car hits blue bull on highway in Banaskantha district, two killed

Two civil work contractor brothers of Palanapur were killed after a blue bull (nilgai) hit their vehicle which turned turtle near Agthala village in Deesa taluka of Banaskantha district late on Thursday evening. The blue bull was also killed.

The police said the incident took place on Deesa-Tharad state highway No 54 at around 7.45 pm when the victims were on their way home to Palanpur town from Khimana village in Kankrej taluka of Banaskantha. The victims were identified as Satish Mevada (54) and his younger brother Dinesh (46), both residents of Sukhbaug Road in Palanpur town, the district headquarters of Banaskantha district.

The police said the two brothers were civil work contractors and were on their way home after picking up belongings of Satish’s daughter Falguni from Khimana, where she is a doctor. The police said that while Satish was driving the car, Suresh was sitting in the front seat. Satish’s children—daughters Falguni and Kajal and son Dhruv—were sitting at the back. The children were injured in the accident.

“While the car was passing Damar Plant (bitumen-metal mixing plant), a male blue bull emerged from the bushes all of a sudden and hit the front part of the car. Satish lost control of the vehicle and the car skidded off the road and waded into roadside bushes before coming to a halt around 50 metres away. Both the brothers sustained head injuries and were killed on the spot,” police sub-inspector PN Jadeja, in-charge of Agthala police station, told The Indian Express.

Jadeja said Satish’s children were also injured in the incident and were rushed to Nandani Hospital in Deesa town, where their condition is said to be out of danger. “The father and the uncle were on their way back home after picking up belongings of Falguni. The rest of the children were also accompanying them when they met with the accident,” the PSI further said, adding, “The male blue bull also suffered serious injuries in the accident and was killed on the spot. There were no visible tracks of the car’s tyres, suggesting the driver couldn’t apply brakes or had not time to apply brakes.”

Blue bulls are Asia’s largest antelopes and are thriving in protected forest areas as well as in revenue areas of Gujarat. Jessore Sloth Bear Sanctuary and Balaram Ambaji Wildlife Sanctuary are the nearest protected areas for Agthala.