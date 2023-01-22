scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

Aviation secy reviews progress of under-construction Hirasar airport

The visit came days after the approach lighting system was installed at the airport, preparing the runway for test flights.

The building design of the under-construction Rajkot, Hirasar Greenfield Airport is inspired by various Heritage Buildings of the city. (@AAI_Official/Twitter)
Listen to this article
Aviation secy reviews progress of under-construction Hirasar airport
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Union Civil Aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal Sunday visited the under-construction Hirasar airport on the outskirts of Rajkot to review the progress of the work. The visit came days after the approach lighting system was installed at the airport, preparing the runway for test flights.

“Bansal and Rajkot district collector Arun Mahesh Babu first inspected the runway and then the apron area, under-construction box-culverts, terminal, the temporary terminal developed recently, fire station and the approach road connecting the airport to the highway,” an official release from the Gujarat government said.

Loknath Padhi, general manager (project, civil) of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), briefed the secretary about the progress in the airport project. Later on, Bansal chaired a meeting with AAI officers, the Rajkot district administration and contractors to review the progress of the project.

Bansal’s visit comes around 10 days after the approach lighting system, which assists pilots in landing and take-off of aircraft, was installed. The Rajkot collector had, on January 10, said that test flights to test the runway would start as soon as the landing lights, a temporary terminal, air traffic control tower and fire station were in place.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 19:49 IST
Next Story

Married Hindu girl abducted in Pakistan, raped after she refused to convert to Islam

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close