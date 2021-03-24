Autorickshaw driver stabbed to death in Morbi, family refuses to claim body

Police said Hothi was first rushed to a hospital in Morbi town and from there, he was referred to a hospital in Rajkot

A DALIT autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death and his friend seriously wounded by a man whom the victims had chided for allegedly subjecting a child to atrocities at Trajpar Chowkadi in Morbi town late Monday night, police said. The victim’s family refused to claim his body Tuesday and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.



Police said Jitu Parmar, (24), an autorickshaw driver from Vankarvas area of Morbi city, and his friend Hussain Hothi (23) were assaulted by an unidentified man at a roadside garment stall at Trajpar Chowkadi around 10 pm on Monday.

“While Parmar and Hothi were purchasing clothes form the stall, they noticed that a man was playing with a child. Parmar and Hothi found the man’s actions atrocious and asked him not to do so. However, the man took offence and an argument ensued.

The argument turned violent and the unidentified man stabbed the driver and his friend multiple times. Parmar later succumbed to his wounds,” Subodh Odedra, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Morbi district told The Indian Express on Tuesday.



Police said Hothi was first rushed to a hospital in Morbi town and from there, he was referred to a hospital in Rajkot. “He has sustained injuries in his abdomen and he has been operated upon. It is difficult to comment about his health at this stage,” police inspector BG Sarvaiya, who is in-charge of ‘B’ Division police station in Morbi town, said.

Parmar’s family demanded immediate arrest of the accused and refused to claim his body.