Auto driver stabbed to death in Gujarat; tea stall owners booked

An autorickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death by the owners of a tea stall following a scuffle in the shop in the Bapunagar area of Rajkot city in Gujarat on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The two men who assaulted the victim, identified as Hanif Juneja, 42, a resident of Jungleshwar, were detained from the spot on Tuesday and booked for murder.

According to the police, Juneja halted his vehicle in front of Matva Maldhari Hotel, a tea stall on Parsana Society main road near the Jilla Garden in the Bapunagar area around 6 pm, and ordered a cup of tea. “He started teasing Sultan, an attendant at the shop, and, in jest, asked him to bring his cup of tea immediately and that he was not going to pay for it,” inspector Mayurdhwajsinh Sarvaiya, in-charge of Bhaktinagar police station, told The Indian Express Wednesday.

“Arif Matva and his brother Soib Matva who own the tea stall took offence at the auto driver’s behaviour and questioned Juneja which led to a scuffle. The matter took a violent turn as Arif stabbed Hanif in his left thigh four times with a knife while Soib hit the victim on the head with the metal ladle used for stirring tea,” the officer said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Bhaktinagar police station, the wounded autorickshaw driver rang up his younger brother, Rafiq, and told him about the incident. Rafiq, a scrap collector, rushed to the spot and took his brother to a nearby hospital. Juneja did not respond to the emergency treatment and the doctors declared him dead, records the FIR registered on the complaint filed by Rafiq.

The police are examining the CCTV camera installed near the tea stall that shows a part of the assault.

According to the FIR, Hanif is survived by three children — son Shehbaaz and daughters Sania, 17, and Suzan, 15. His wife Mumtaz died two years ago. Police said that Hanif had been booked under Gujarat Prohibition Act in the past.

The Bhaktinagar police booked Arif and Soib under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 114 (abettor present when crime is committed) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have launched an investigation in the case,” Sarvaiya said.